This designation makes Hassenfeld Children's Hospital one of only two Level I children's surgery centers in all of New York State.

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone has been named a Level 1 Children's Surgery Center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS)–the highest designation a hospital can receive—for providing quality children's surgical care.

Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone Receives Highest Level of Surgical Verification from the American College of Surgeons

Hassenfeld Children's Hospital is one of only two pediatric hospitals in New York State to achieve this prestigious verification, and among five in the Northeast. The ACS Children's Surgery Verification Quality Improvement Program recognizes children's surgical services whose quality improvement programs have measurably improved surgical standards and prevented complications, reduced costs, and saved lives.

"This has been a hospital-wide effort and we are thrilled to receive this Level 1 distinction by the ACS," says Jason C. Fisher, MD, director of Children's Surgical Services for Hassenfeld Children's Hospital, and director of the Division of Pediatric Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. "Ensuring that children receive the right treatment, at the right time, at the right hospital, with the right team that match the complexity of their condition is critical to ensure the best possible outcomes. Whether a child is coming to us for something as simple as a hernia repair, or as complex as a heart transplant or addressing rare birth defects, our team approaches every procedure like major surgery with a coordinate, personalized plan of care."

On average, 3.9 million surgeries are performed on infants and children in the U.S. each year, and studies show there are fewer complications, increased survival rates, and shorter hospital stays when surgery is done at a center with specialized pediatric experts.

Verified children's surgery centers must meet rigorous criteria that demonstrate a continuous process for improving care. The verification process also involves an extensive site visit by a team of ACS surveyors – experienced pediatric surgeons, pediatric anesthesiologists, and pediatric nurses – who review each center's structure, process, and clinical outcomes data.

Patients and families can have confidence in Hassenfeld Children's Hospital for any surgery knowing that it:

Has leadership and comprehensive care from specialty-trained surgeons for all aspects of surgical care for fetal, newborn, child and adolescent patients.

Provides operating rooms designated for children that are available 24/7.

Offers pediatric anesthesiologists, pediatric radiologists, and a variety of pediatric-specific support services who provide care any time of day.

Has the highest level of neonatal and pediatric intensive care units.

Provides support services and resilience programs through the Sala Institute for Child & Family Centered Care.

Trains pediatric residents, fellows and health leaders in education and research.

The commitment to quality care also includes expertly trained staff and leadership from the surgery team who regularly convene multi-disciplinary committees throughout the year to review and ensure the highest quality of surgical outcomes. Other than Dr. Fisher, the Children's Surgical Services leadership at Hassenfeld Children's Hospital includes: Gordana Stjepanovic, MD , medical director for Children's Anesthesiology; Mara Karamitopoulos, MD , associate director for Quality Improvement; Scott Rickert, MD , associate director of surgical operations; Jun Tashiro, MD , Children's Surgical Critical Care Advisor; and Bridget Toy, BSN, RN, program director for Children's Surgical Services.

"At Hassenfeld Children's Hospital at NYU Langone, quality and safety remain at the core of everything we do," says Dr. Fisher. "Receiving this distinction affirms we are on the cutting edge in providing surgical treatment to children in the safest possible environment."

