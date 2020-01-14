Hastings & Hastings named one of the best car accident law firms in Chandler, Arizona by Expertise

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year 2019 has come to an end, Expertise, a trusted service professional comparison website, has named Hastings & Hastings as one of the best car accident attorneys in the region.

This prestigious honor was carefully presented to the law firm who has more than 125 years of combined legal experience. Hastings & Hastings offers a wide range of legal services. Their bi-lingual staff offers their services in both Spanish and English. This helps make them the best car accident lawyers in the city of Chandler.

The firm first opened its doors in 1981 and has helped tens of thousands of people seek the compensation they deserve. Their caring nature and attention to detail are just a few reasons so many people have come to them for legal advice.

The primary focus at Hastings & Hastings is helping clients seek recovery from damages that are a result of car accidents and motorcycle accidents. Additionally, they work with clients that have been involved in accidents with semi-trucks. This focus helps them prioritize their resources and apply them to the area of auto accidents.

In addition to Chandler, Arizona, Hastings & Hastings has several other locations across the state. These locations make it easier for this law firm to help more people who need legal representation. Some of their locations include Phoenix, Scottsdale, Mesa, Casa Grande, Tempe, and many others.

The firm has a large staff that helps them quickly take your case. They are very responsive and easy to get into contact with. While they deal with a lot of cases annually, they make sure that your case is never placed on the back burner.

When you hire Hastings & Hasting to take your case, you are getting more than just a lawyer. You are getting a dedicated team that includes paralegals, private investigators, and more.

Hastings & Hastings has a high level of professionalism which makes them the best car accident lawyers. For more information on this law firm, you can contact them directly at (480) 706-1100. https://www.hastingsandhastings.com/

SOURCE Hastings & Hastings

