Hastings & Hastings Wins $1,750,000 Settlement for Accident Victim

The driver of the company vehicle reported to officers responding to the scene that he had fallen asleep at the wheel, resulting in hitting Ms. Sanchez. The force of the collision propelled Ms. Sanchez's vehicle into the side of a passing city bus. It was this secondary collision that caused the crush injury to her leg. Ms. Sanchez's lower leg was amputated in an emergency surgery that night in order to restore proper blood flow to the remainder of her leg, and because the damage to the bones her lower leg was irreparable.

Based on the investigation, the driver of the company vehicle was deemed fully responsible for Ms. Sanchez's injuries. Ms. Sanchez is represented by managing attorney Anthony Campagnolo of Hastings and Hastings, PC of Arizona. Mr. Campagnolo is a compassionate and aggressive advocate for his clients, working tirelessly to ensure that accident victims get all of the compensation they deserve for their injuries.

After extensive case preparation and development, Hastings and Hastings, PC was able to secure a $1,750,000* settlement for Ms. Sanchez against the company vehicle without the need for lengthy and costly litigation. Because Hastings & Hastings always discounts their legal fees, but never their service, Ms. Sanchez was able to keep more of the settlement funds she was entitled to, allowing her to provide more to her family.

Hastings and Hastings, PC represents people injured in all types of accidents including car accidents, dog bites, motorcycle accidents, commercial vehicle accidents and other incidents caused by the negligence of others.

*Because every case is unique, Hastings & Hastings P.C. makes no guarantee that future clients may obtain the same or similar results.

