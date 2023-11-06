Hastings Bath Collection's Allegro Console Wins DPHA's Product of the Year

News provided by

Hastings Bath Collection

06 Nov, 2023, 08:15 ET

RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hastings Bath Collection, the leading importer and distributor of contemporary bath furniture and fittings and the exclusive importer of the VOLA brand in the United States and Canada, announced it has been recognized as the winner of DPHA's Product of the Year 2023 for the Allegro console.

Continue Reading

The DPHA Product of the Year Award recognizes outstanding accomplishments in the decorative and hardware industry as it spotlights exceptional products created by DPHA manufacturer members. The program recognizes product uniqueness,  design, functionality, innovation and technological superiority. The winners are selected by an independent panel of expert judges who are not affiliated with DPHA or any of its members.

"We are very excited and honored to be chosen for this award by DPHA's independent design panel," said Bob Gifford, Director of Business Development at Hastings Bath Collection. "Allegro is a representation of Italian design that aligns with our ethos of design flexibility and our modern approach."

Allegro is a distinctive and eclectic floor-mount console that exudes Italian design and craftsmanship. Now offering 44 diverse colors in the range following the product's re-launch, this series is hallmarked by its bush hammer textured exterior and smooth inner basin.

The statement-driven matte black frame with accented brass feet draws the eye and brings a level of sophistication. Allegro's sculptured stone look is balanced with its exquisite intricate lines and contoured basin edge detailing. The console also provides functional storage with a lower shelf that matches the basin finish.

For more information on Hastings Bath Collection, visit hastingstilebath.com.

ABOUT HASTINGS BATH COLLECTION
Hastings Bath Collection has long been at the forefront of design, sourcing the most distinctive bath products across Europe and bringing innovative and functional selections to architects and designers in the United States. Hastings is the exclusive U.S. and Canadian importer and distributor of the iconic Arne Jacobsen-designed, multiple award-winning VOLA line. Other significant collections from Hastings have featured some of the most well-respected names in the industry, including Piero Fornasetti, Philippe Starck, Andrée Putnam, Matteo Thun, and Gio Ponti. Hastings Bath Collection's full range of products is sold throughout North America, including in their own showroom in New York City's A&D Building. Visit Hastings Tile & Bath at hastingstilebath.com 

SOURCE Hastings Bath Collection

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.