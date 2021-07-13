Hastings Invests in Celerity Consulting Group

BOSTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hastings Equity Partners ("Hastings"), a preferred capital partner to founders of lower middle market businesses, is pleased to announce its fifth Fund IV platform investment in Celerity Consulting Group, LLC ("Celerity").

Celerity is a leading provider of information management consulting services for gas and electric utilities, state governments, law firms, and corporations. Headquartered in San Francisco CA, Celerity specializes in helping its customers retrieve, organize, and analyze large, complex data and records for litigation, compliance, and risk management purposes.

The current team, led by Rachelle Yowell, Chief Executive Officer; Chris Yowell, President; and Norman Yee, Chief Operating Officer will remain and is committed to Celerity's continued growth and success. Customers can expect Celerity to continue its focus on serving its clients with cutting-edge technologies and world-class professionals.

"Rachelle, Chris, and Norman have positioned the business as a critical partner to its customers and we look forward to building on this strong foundation for future growth," said Grant Reckhow, Principal at Hastings. "We are excited to continue growing the business through both organic and intentional means."

"Hastings is the perfect partner for us. They understand our services, our history, our culture, and most importantly our people. They have a strategy for helping us take the business to new heights," said Chris Yowell, Celerity's President.

Celerity CEO, Rachelle Yowell, added "we believe that partnering with Hastings will enable Celerity to continue providing leading- and cutting-edge services to both existing and new customers."

About Celerity Consulting Group

Celerity is a leading provider of information management services focused on the retrieval, organization and analysis of complex data for gas and electric utilities, state governments, law firms, and corporations. Celerity is headquartered in San Francisco, CA, and has several additional offices nationwide. Learn more at https://www.consultcelerity.com/.

About Hastings Equity Partners

Hastings Equity Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the lower middle market. Hastings invests in North American business services and industrial companies, where it has deep operating and investing experience. Since 2004, the firm has formed long-term partnerships with entrepreneurs, providing first institutional capital, while accelerating growth and creating value. Learn more at https://www.hastingsequity.com/.

