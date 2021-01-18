HAT Collective, a New Brand Experience for the Contract Office Market, Launches in North America

EASTON, Pa., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contract furniture dealers and interior designers now have a new choice when it comes to selecting workplace product solutions. HAT Collective, a fresh brand with a broad range of products that empower people to work the way they want, officially launches today in North America.

HAT Collective offers a wide range of work-from-home product solutions that empower workers to work the way they want. HAT Collective's broad product portfolio of fixed, mobile and adaptable workplace products, available with customizable solutions, support worker productivity, wellness and happiness.

The HAT Collective brand unifies a range of office product solutions from several well-established industry brands, including HAT Contract, a leading provider of quick-ship height-adjustable tables; SiS Ergo, a Danish designer and manufacturer of European-designed, customizable workplace solutions; and Innovative, a market-leading manufacturer of ergonomic monitor arms.

HAT Collective's broad product portfolio is defined by a sophisticated design aesthetic and a focus on ergonomics, both of which support worker health, productivity and happiness. Product lines range from height-adjustable workstations and ergonomic monitor arms to storage units, safety and noise-cancellation dividers and accessories, all available in fixed, adaptable or mobile formats. Competitively-priced, available for quick-shipping and with easy customization capabilities, HAT Collective provides customers with an array of options. Workers now have the unique flexibility to choose the workspace solution that best meets their needs – whether that's at a traditional office workplace or at home; sitting or standing; collaboratively or individually. The new brand's extensive product portfolio enables dealers and designers to create timeless, functional, sleek and uniformed workspaces.

HAT Collective will build upon the "easy-to-do-business-with" philosophy, a hallmark carried over from its legacy product line brands. The collection offers a "one-stop" simplified purchasing and ordering process for dealers, along with complementary services for space planning, design and installation. It also offers a unique e-commerce solution called HomeWork, which is tailor-made for dealers to address and offer solutions for their customers' work-from-home needs. Product design, manufacturing and fulfillment are supported by operations in Easton, Pa., San Jose, Calif., Denmark and Asia, along with warehouses on the east and west coasts of the United States.

The new HAT Collective website, www.hatcollective.com , matches the brand's ethos. Its elegant design, fresh look and an intuitive user experience allow visitors to easily explore all product and service offerings. The website's configuration product tool, paired with a variety of inspirational images, helps end-users envision the solutions they want.

Customers can also locate local sales representatives, create quotes, view warranty information, download environmental certifications and much more. Industry professionals can experience the brand first-hand through six HAT Collective showrooms in New York City, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Irvine, Calif., and Santa Clara, Calif.

"HAT Collective is revolutionizing the contract office market," said Dave Fox, CEO of Innovative Ergonomic Solutions, the parent company of HAT Collective. "The pandemic has proven how much the marketplace needs well-designed, price-accessible, commercial-grade workplace solutions that enable individuals of all generations to choose how and where they want to work. At the same time, our customers want a partner that is quick to respond, solutions-oriented and easy to do business with on all fronts. With HAT Collective, we are creating a new experience with a diversity of products and services – all under one new exciting brand."

The HAT Collective brand logo, while uniquely distinct, pays homage to the SiS Ergo and HAT Contract product lines. Clean, thin lines speak to the efficiency of the Scandinavian design, a nod to SiS Ergo's Danish design roots. The logo itself is an abstract image composed of the letters that form the word "HAT," the acronym associated with HAT Contract's "height adjustable tables."

To celebrate and support its launch, HAT Collective will be introducing new products, educational webinars, Continuing Education Unit presentations and other initiatives throughout 2021.

For more information, please visit www.HATCollective.com

About HAT Collective

HAT Collective specializes in design-forward, ergonomic, and highly customizable workspace solutions for the contract furniture market. Our sophisticated product lines showcase craftsmanship and design innovation, effectively improving wellness and increasing productivity. Whether you prefer mobile, adaptable or stationary solutions, HAT Collective empowers you to create your ideal workspace. In addition to product excellence, we are always working to make life easier for our network of dealers. We prioritize quick shipping, customer service, and exceptional levels of support. At HAT Collective, we remain committed to excellence and affordability. In the traditional office or the home office, sitting or standing, together or at a distance, our refined product collection lets you work your way. HAT Collective's parent company, Innovative Ergonomic Solutions (IES), maintains its headquarters in Easton, Pa., with manufacturing facilities in the United States, Denmark and Asia. The brand also operates six showrooms across the U.S. HAT Collective is one of several brands from IES. More information can be found at www.hatcollective.com.

About Innovative Ergonomic Solutions

Innovative Ergonomic Solutions (IES) is a collection of inventive brands focused on ergonomic workspace products and services that improve the health, wellness and productivity of users across a multitude of environments. IES serves a broad range of channels and markets including both corporate and home office, healthcare, government and point-of-sale. IES is committed to product excellence and supporting the growth of ergonomics across North America, Europe, and Asia. IES is backed by its management team and Cathay Capital, a unique global investment platform supporting domestic and international expansion of its partner companies with worldwide resources. IES is headquartered in Easton, Pa., where it designs and assembles a majority of products, with international manufacturing and distribution capabilities from California to Denmark to Shanghai. More information is available at www.team-ies.com.

