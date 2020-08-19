Hat Trick! Roundstone Named an Inc. 5000 Company Third Year Running, Ranking No. 2649 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 153 Percent

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Roundstone is No. 2649 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, a prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Many well-known companies such as Microsoft gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Being named an INC 5000 company for the third consecutive year, among such high-performing companies, is an honor for Roundstone," said Michael Schroeder, President of Roundstone. "We understand how healthcare costs can burden businesses, especially in the current climate, which is why we've delivered innovative solutions that save small to mid-size businesses an average of 20 percent on health insurance. Our entire team is dedicated to this cause and it shows in our year-over-year growth."

Roundstone was formed in 2003 to help employers save on their health benefit plans by allowing companies to control and proactively manage their health care costs. Unlike traditional insurance companies who retain health care cost savings as profits, employers covered by a Roundstone plan pay for what they use while keeping the savings.

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, creating over 1 million jobs in the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

About Roundstone Management Ltd.

Roundstone Management, Ltd. (Roundstone) based in Lakewood, Ohio is an insurance organization offering small to mid-size employers (20-1,000 employees) a proven health insurance strategy that helps business owners access affordable health insurance for their employees – paying only for the healthcare they use while keeping the savings. For more information on Roundstone, visit the company website at www.roundstoneinsurance.com

Contact:

Mike Schroeder, President

[email protected]

440-617-0333

Roundstone Management Ltd.

SOURCE Roundstone

Related Links

http://www.roundstoneinsurance.com

