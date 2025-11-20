Hatch Announces Integration with Yelp to Help Home Service Businesses Convert More Leads and Strengthen Customer Loyalty

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hatch, the complete AI CSR platform for home service businesses, today announced an integration with Yelp, the trusted platform that connects people with great local businesses. The collaboration brings together Yelp's high-intent consumer reach with Hatch's fully customizable, multi-purpose AI agents, helping service providers capture more opportunities and grow revenue.

Yelp attracts over 76 million unique visitors each month and sees 85,000 new requests for projects and other messages sent to businesses daily, making it a leading source of high-intent leads for service businesses.* Through this new integration, Hatch's AI CSRs can instantly respond to Yelp inquiries, whether voice calls, Request a Quotes or messages, and continue the conversation automatically across SMS, phone, and email.

Unlike point solutions that handle only one touchpoint, Hatch covers the entire customer journey: from speed-to-lead and appointment scheduling to estimate follow-up, re-engaging aged leads, nurturing past customers, and even supporting memberships. In addition, Hatch's calendar integration enables AI agents to handle the booking process from end to end. This complete approach ensures every lead gets immediate attention and every customer interaction is handled intelligently, while keeping humans in control when it matters most.

"Faster, clearer communication benefits both consumers and businesses," said Chad Richard, senior vice president of business and corporate development at Yelp. "We're excited to align with Hatch to help home service pros effectively respond to Yelp leads, making it easy for businesses to follow up fast, book more appointments, and maintain continuity across channels. This integration continues our ongoing effort to help local businesses succeed with tools that help turn inquiries into booked jobs."

This focus on fast, effective follow-up aligns directly with what Hatch hears from growing service businesses every day, especially teams looking to scale. "Growth comes from two things: converting more opportunities and doing it the same high-quality way every time," said Chris Bache, co-founder and CEO of Hatch.

"Businesses don't just need speed, they need a repeatable, measurable process that scales as they do. With Yelp's high-intent demand feeding into Hatch's proven playbooks and AI CSRs, teams can standardize communication, increase conversion, and ensure bookings make it onto the calendar. All of this creates operational consistency that keeps homeowners happy and drives real revenue growth."

The Hatch + Yelp integration is available now. Current users can reach out to their Account Manager to get started, while businesses new to Hatch or Yelp can book a demo here to learn more.

*Comscore, monthly average for 2024. Yelp Internal Data, 2024. Based on an analysis conducted between January to December 2024.

SOURCE Hatch