Hatch Introduces Personalized Feature Bringing Bedtime to Those Who Can't Be There

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hatch , a sleep wellness company that teaches the whole family better sleep habits, is launching a new premium feature for its baby and kids' Rest devices that can bring family and friends closer together, no matter the distance.

Today, the company that has helped millions of families get their young ones to sleep better announces the launch of "Tuck-Ins by You," a new feature offering that delivers personalized audio notes from loved ones directly to your child via your Hatch Rest devices. From a personal message, song, reading of their favorite book or original bedtime story, over time, these voices can reinforce sleep as a behavior and may be more effective in helping promote positive sleep behaviors when your baby is already calm.

"We know that raising a child takes a village, and when that village isn't physically present it can feel isolating," says Ann Crady Weiss, Co-Founder and CEO of Hatch. "Tuck-Ins can create a meaningful, sleep-inducing bedtime routine for your little one. As we celebrate our 10-year anniversary, we are excited to expand our unique feature and premium Hatch+ content offerings to benefit the whole family, and we believe Tuck-Ins is a prime example of this."

Repetition benefits for children can be applied to Hatch's new offering. By sharing Tuck-Ins recordings during nightly bedtime routines, children can strengthen neural connections that were created the first time they heard the recordings, among various other benefits.

"A study published in the Journal of Pediatrics shows that recordings of the maternal voice were enough to promote sleep improvement in the absence of the mother physically being present," says Dr. Angela Holliday-Bell, a board-certified physician, certified sleep specialist and Hatch medical expert. "Hearing any caregiver's voice has been shown to decrease stress and increase the release of the hormone oxytocin which can both aid in bonding and secure attachments."

This new offering is seamlessly integrated into Hatch+, the company's premium content suite with an ever growing library of bespoke, premium audio content curated by real parents and sleep experts with everything from sleep stories, Tiny Bed Concerts' reimagined children's classic songs, mindfulness guides and so much more.

Renowned toddler experts and best friend duo, Big Little Feelings , partnered with Hatch on this launch to offer trusted and practical parental advice on how this new offering can help with everyday bedtime challenges.

"While I have a great support system in Denver, I wish my kids had the opportunity to build more everyday connections with their Mum (Grandma) who lives in California," says Deena Margolin from Big Little Feelings. "Tuck-Ins by You has become a bedtime special - it's like Mum is really there reading to my kids!"

"Sharing our real-life experience as moms – juggling work and family – has been such a rewarding experience," says Kristin Gallant from Big Little Feelings. "Deena and I have both been using Hatch devices for our children since day one and we strongly believe this feature can help parents navigate through some of the tough times, like the parental guilt of missing bedtime."

Tuck-Ins by You will be available on Rest 2nd gen and Rest+ 2nd gen devices to all customers subscribed to Hatch+, your key to an ultra-personalized wind down before bed, fully customizable by you for $4.99/month or $49.99/year.

At Hatch, we know sleep. Since our start, supporting parents and helping everyone in the family get great sleep has been a part of our brand's DNA. Led by Rest, the #1 baby registry item on Amazon, and Restore, our Award-winning adult sleep product, we have helped over 5 million sleepers of all ages find space for rest in their lives. We know that rest looks different for everyone, which is why we are leading the restful tech movement - a new category of technology engineered to help you do one thing: rest. Getting high quality sleep improves focus, energy, and performance no matter what you love to do in your life. We make bedside sleep devices and original content to help people wind down, sleep deeply, and rise rested and relaxed. Designed by experts and loved by wellness warriors, Hatch launched in 2014 by parent entrepreneurs Ann Crady Weiss and Dave Weiss, and was featured on "Shark Tank" in 2016. For more information, visit Hatch.co .

