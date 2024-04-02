Hatch Up with Monport Spectacular Easter Sales on CO2 & Fiber Laser Engraving Machines

NEW YORK, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ditch the winter blues and hatch some creative inspiration this Easter! Monport, the go-to source for laser engraving machines, is springing into action with the " Monport Easter Spectacular " sale. Get ready to crack open egg-cellent deals on both CO2 and fiber laser machines, taking your projects from drab to fab in no time!

Egg-ceptional Savings for Easter Fun and Laser Fun

From March 27th to April 8th, customers can save up to $4200 on various of Monport's powerful and versatile laser engraving machines. This is the perfect opportunity for businesses and hobbyists to level their creativity and productivity with laser engraving machines and cutting-edge technology.

Egg-cellent Savings on Every Purchase

Monport is making it easier than ever to bring laser engraving fun into your home or business with tiered discounts based on purchase amount:

Spend $3,000 and receive a $200 discount

and receive a discount Spend $5,000 and receive a $500 discount

and receive a discount Spend $7,000 and receive a $800 discount

Free Accessories for Every CO2 & Fiber Laser Engraving Machine Purchase

But wait, there's more! To sweeten the deal even further, Monport is throwing in free accessories with every CO2 and fiber laser machine purchase during the sale.

Purchase a 55-100 watt CO2 laser engraving machine and receive LightBurn design software valued at $119.99 , absolutely free.

, absolutely free. Buy a fiber laser engraving machine and a free complimentary rotary axis worth $289.99 , perfect for engraving cylindrical objects.

Don't Miss Out on This Egg-ceptional Opportunity

The Monport Easter Sale is a chance you won't want to miss. With incredible discounts, free accessories, and the potential to unlock a world of creative possibilities, this sale is the perfect way to jumpstart your laser engraving journey. Visit the Monport website today to explore their extensive selection of CO2 and fiber laser engraving machines and take advantage of these egg-cellent savings!

About Monport

Monport is a leading innovator in the laser engraving industry. It is dedicated to providing high-quality, user-friendly laser engraving machines at competitive prices. With a commitment to excellent customer service and ongoing product development, Monport empowers creators and entrepreneurs to bring their visions to life.

Contact:

Company: MonportLaser

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.monportlaser.com/

SOURCE Monport Laser