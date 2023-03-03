Hatchleaf Enters into Partnership Agreement with Weill Cornell Medicine for AI-based Provider Matching Algorithm Validation

LONG ISLAND CITY, N.Y., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hatchleaf, a healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) company, announced their partnership today with Weill Cornell Medicine to leverage machine learning and AI to efficiently match patients to the provider with the most appropriate experience to address their medical complaint.

Hatchleaf is in the business of solving the expensive problem of untimely and often inaccurate patient referrals that waste patient's time and healthcare dollars. The company expects that their novel and unique platform will efficiently and effectively identify the correct provider for any given patient across multiple medical specialties with lower cost and labor than is currently required. As such, patients, providers, and resources can be intelligently matched to optimize care delivery for patients.

"We are thrilled to be working with the office of the Chief Information Officer at WCM to help lower healthcare costs and increase provider and patient satisfaction," said Dr. Arun Rai, president and co-founder of Hatchleaf. "We firmly believe that our platform has the capacity and opportunity to truly change how patients receive care, achieve the quad aim of provider/patient satisfaction, decrease healthcare costs, and improve care delivery. As a provider myself, I believe this has the power to change the healthcare ecosystem as we know it".

About Hatchleaf

Hatchleaf is redefining how healthcare experts are identified, characterized, and matched to patients to transform the healthcare experience for patients, providers and healthcare systems. Our goal is to be the global leader in matching healthcare providers to patients in order to facilitate high-quality and convenient healthcare to reduce cost with optimal outcomes. For more information, please visit www.hatchleaf.com .

About Weill Cornell Medicine

Weill Cornell Medical Center is consistently recognized as a leader in medical education, groundbreaking research, and innovative patient care. Weill Cornell Medicine is committed to excellence in patient care, scientific discovery and the education of future physicians and scientists in New York City and around the world.

The doctors and scientists of Weill Cornell Medicine — faculty from Weill Cornell Medical College, Weill Cornell Graduate School of Medical Sciences, and Weill Cornell Physician Organization—are engaged in world-class clinical care and cutting-edge research that connect patients to the latest treatment innovations and prevention strategies.

