HatchWorks AI Unveils GenIQ: Revolutionizing Software Development with AI-Driven Process Intelligence

ATLANTA, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HatchWorks AI announces the launch of GenIQ, an AI-driven process intelligence platform transforming software development. Utilizing Bloomfilter and HatchWorks' Generative-Driven Development™, GenIQ identifies inefficiencies throughout the software development lifecycle (SDLC) and pinpoints where best to apply AI to maximize its effectiveness.

"GenIQ is a transformational approach to software development," said Brandon Powell, CEO at HatchWorks AI. "Rooted in our pioneering Generative-Driven Development™ methodology, GenIQ empowers technology leaders to identify inefficiencies and leverage generative AI as a competitive advantage, ensuring projects are completed on time and within budget, setting new benchmarks for innovation."

Generative AI promises to enhance development productivity, however, measuring ROI is difficult. 56% of enterprise leaders believe ROI is positive , but aren't precisely measuring. GenIQ not only helps you identify and address gaps in your SDLC with AI-driven process intelligence but also measure the ROI of AI.

GenIQ offers unmatched transparency and predictability integrating with systems like Jira, GitHub, Figma, Asana, and Azure, enabling leaders to:

Observe, measure, and improve process productivity.

Identify optimal areas for Gen AI application.

Measure the ROI of Gen AI initiatives.

Make informed, ROI-driven decisions with advanced predictability on project timelines, costs, and outputs.

"We're thrilled to join forces with HatchWorks AI to roll out GenIQ," said Erik Severinghaus, Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Bloomfilter. "Having witnessed firsthand the transformative power of process mining the SDLC, we know it can significantly boost team success. Leveraging AI to enhance productivity and make software development more observable, predictable, and efficient not only saves time and reduces waste but also ensures successful software delivery."

For more information about GenIQ, visit HatchWorks AI .

About HatchWorks AI

HatchWorks AI is your AI development partner.

We build AI-native solutions and use AI to build software better, faster, smarter.

As the pioneers of Generative-Driven Development™, a next-generation software development system, we leverage the latest AI technologies to accelerate delivery and maximize value.

About Bloomfilter

Bloomfilter is a process intelligence platform for software development, designed to measure and improve the software development life cycle. The platform helps organizations develop a shared understanding of what the product team is building, when it will be delivered, and how much it costs. Bloomfilter creates alignment between business and technical executives by making the process observable, predictable, and efficient.

SOURCE HatchWorks AI