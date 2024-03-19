Hatchworks Receives Strategic Growth Capital Investment from J Schwan and Expands Chicago Office

CHICAGO and ATLANTA, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HatchWorks , a leader in Generative-Driven Development™ (GenDD™), announces a strategic investment from J Schwan. Joining as Executive Chairman, Schwan brings over 25 years of founding and scaling global digital consultancies, including Solstice and Kin + Carta. His expertise will support HatchWorks' ongoing growth and accelerate its leadership in innovative technology delivery.

J Schwan invests in HatchWorks through his VC fund, The Second Mountain. He states, "Joining HatchWorks is incredibly exciting. I'm deeply motivated by the transformative power of Generative AI and am very impressed with HatchWorks' vision and market leadership in this arena. Their remarkable 46% growth over the past year, strong nearshore delivery footprint, and market-leading employee retention stands as a testament to both their innovative capabilities and strong culture."

Brandon Powell, Founder of HatchWorks, said, "Welcoming J and the growth capital from The Second Mountain is pivotal for us. This investment accelerates the development of GenDD™, allowing us to deliver custom software solutions to our clients at a speed and quality unmatched in the industry through the use of Generative AI technologies."

This partnership also introduces HatchWorks' new Chicago office at 333 N. Green St., enhancing connections within the local tech community and clients in the region.

For more details on HatchWorks and the partnership with J Schwan, visit HatchWorks .

About HatchWorks

HatchWorks is the premier US-based Nearshore software development partner for innovative US-based companies. We combine unmatched speed to value from our proprietary Generative-Driven Development™ methodology with the affordability and scale of Nearshore outsourcing. This combination provides superior value for clients accelerating software design, development, and delivery with unparalleled quality and cost structure. Headquartered in Atlanta with a network of eight offices across six countries, our teams are English-fluent and located in US time zones, enabling improved collaboration and outcomes.

About The Second Mountain

The Second Mountain is an early-stage venture capital fund dedicated to founders of technology services companies; helping them achieve their mission while finding fulfillment in their journey.

SOURCE HatchWorks