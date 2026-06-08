A proven multifamily operator backed by global institutional validation chooses Wyld Oaks — deepening the co-creator ecosystem taking root in northwest Orlando

APOPKA, Fla., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyld Oaks, the 215-acre mixed-use destination rising along Orlando's 429 Beltway and W. Kelly Park Road, today announced that Hathaway Development affiliate Dewfall Hathaway, the Atlanta-based multifamily specialist with more than 30 years of experience and more than 20,000 units delivered across the Southeast, will develop Wyld Oaks first signature multifamily community at the project, with institutional equity financial backing.

Hathaway Development Selects Wyld Oaks® for Signature Multifamily Community, Affirming Northwest Orlando’s Emergence as a Premier Mixed-Use Destination

For Wyld Oaks, this closing represents another powerful institutional market validation for one of Florida's largest and most sought-after mixed-use developments. Just as AdventHealth brought world-class health care and financial credit worthiness to Wyld Oaks, Hathaway Development brings an unmistakable institutional investor endorsement that the multifamily demand at Wyld Oaks stands among the most compelling real estate investment opportunities in the Southeast.

"Welcoming Hathaway Development is a defining moment for Wyld Oaks," said Joseph Beninati, founder of Wyld Oaks. "A partnership of this caliber, proven multifamily operators backed by one of the world's most sophisticated real estate private equity sources, is the clearest possible institutional validation of the fundamentals we have built from day one: access, infrastructure, demographics, and enduring walkable community value. Their decision to co-create here tells the market that Wyld Oaks is ready, investable, and positioned to become the center of gravity for northwest Orlando's next chapter of growth."

Hathaway's participation accelerates the residential heartbeat of Wyld Oaks' live + work + heal + shop + dine + stay vision. The new community will introduce a discerning resident base into a walkable, amenitized environment planned around health care, connectivity, dining, retail, parks, recreation, entertainment, and daily services — all within a setting that celebrates the natural beauty and outdoor character of northwest Orange County.

"This is precisely the kind of thoughtfully master-planned, high-growth environment we target," said Daniel Hathaway, Chief Executive Officer of Hathaway Development. "Wyld Oaks offers the rare combination of complete infrastructure, direct expressway access, surrounding residential momentum, and a curated roster of co-creators already shaping a true destination. We are proud to bring our expertise in creating exceptional, resident-centered communities to this visionary project."

A world-class operator, institutionally validated

Hathaway Development has built its reputation over more than 30 years as a full-service multifamily enterprise — developing, constructing, and managing communities that deliver lasting value. The firm's partnership with institutional equity financial backing represents a powerful stamp of institutional approval on Wyld Oaks' already robust ecosystem. It signals to the broader market that the project's fundamentals, location, and vision have passed the scrutiny of one of the most rigorous institutional investors.

"This is exactly why our co-creator model matters," Beninati added. "Wyld Oaks is not a collection of disconnected parcels. It is an intentionally curated ecosystem where each partner elevates the others. Residents will support restaurants and retail; health care will strengthen wellness offerings; technology will enable modern living; hospitality will extend the visitor economy; and, public spaces will give the community its soul. Hathaway strengthens that ecosystem in a profound way."

A new standard for apartment living in northwest Orlando

Hathaway's new residences will be designed for those who desire a connected, immersive lifestyle — one that offers seamless access to Apopka's natural beauty, outdoor recreation, and everyday conveniences without sacrificing the sophistication of a true mixed-use destination.

Future residents will live within walking distance of a vibrant town center, restaurants, health services, parks, Wyld Green, an outdoor entertainment venue, gathering spaces, and daily conveniences — all inside a development that feels fundamentally different from conventional suburban apartment living. AdventHealth is committed to bringing a health village and medical campus; WyldTech (in partnership with SBA Communications) is delivering future-ready fiber connectivity; Wyld Provisions will provide fresh food and market staples; and, additional co-creators across dining, retail, hospitality, office, wellness, and entertainment will continue to round out the experience.

A market opportunity rooted in access, rooftops, and demographics

Wyld Oaks sits at the intersection of Orlando's recently completed 429 Beltway and W. Kelly Park Road, one of northwest Orlando's most visible growth corridors. The immediate market has more than 13,000 housing units planned or under construction (Esri + Claritas, 2024), driving immediate demand for retail, dining, health care, and lodging close to home. Wyld Oaks is designed to meet that demand with approximately hundreds of thousands of square feet of retail and restaurant space, multiple hotel sites, medical and professional office space, outdoor entertainment, public gathering areas, and thousands of planned residences.

The addition of Hathaway further strengthens the consistent on-site population that makes mixed-use destinations thrive and provides another powerful proof point for prospective co-creators evaluating where to place capital.

A destination built by co-creators

Wyld Oaks is advancing a carefully curated co-creator model, selecting partners that elevate the entire project. At full buildout, the destination will include a walkable town-center environment, Wyld Green outdoor entertainment venue, BARK, America's top dog park, pocket parks, public art, nature trails, shaded streets, activated ground-floor retail, hotel sites, health services, and a variety of residential offerings — all designed to give northwest Orlando a central place to live, gather, dine, shop, work, heal, stay, and play.

"Every announcement at Wyld Oaks is intentional," Beninati said. "Hathaway's arrival tells other best-in-class developers, retailers, restaurateurs, health care providers, and hospitality brands that this is the time to be part of Wyld Oaks. We are building the place this market has been waiting for — and the partners joining us now will help define it for decades to come."

About Hathaway Companies

Hathaway Companies is an Atlanta-based full-service real estate enterprise specializing in multifamily development, construction, and property management. With more than 30 years of leadership and more than 20,000 multifamily units developed, acquired, or built across primary, secondary, and tertiary markets, Hathaway has created over $1 billion in assets for its investors. The firm is known for delivering high-quality, resident-focused communities that stand the test of time.

About Wyld Oaks®

Wyld Oaks® is a transformative 215-acre master-planned mixed-use destination and one of the largest of its kind in Florida. Strategically positioned with thousands of linear feet of frontage along W. Kelly Park Road and the interchange off the newly completed 429 Beltway in northwest Orlando, Wyld Oaks occupies one of Central Florida's fastest-growing submarkets and is nestled within the region's celebrated freshwater springs and natural landscapes. The community combines exceptional regional visibility and connectivity with a distinctive topographical setting, situated at more than 125 feet above sea level among the highest elevations in the state.

With nearly two miles of roads, sidewalks, and street lighting now complete and vertical construction underway, Wyld Oaks offers one of Florida's most advanced and infrastructure-complete platforms for growth. Through its collaborative co-creator model, Wyld Oaks is partnering with best-in-class operators and developers across healthcare, technology, residential, retail, food & beverage, hospitality, and services to create a vibrant, walkable community where shaded people-first streets, pocket parks, nature trails, and inviting green spaces foster a rich quality of life – enabling residents, visitors, and businesses to live, work, play, heal, shop, dine, and stay.

Media Contact:

Heather Wilson

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SOURCE Wyld Oaks