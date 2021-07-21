Hathaway-Sycamores Child and Family Services Announces Change to Sycamores

PASADENA, Calif., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hathaway-Sycamores Board Chair, Michael Galper and President and CEO, Debra Manners announced today that Hathaway-Sycamores Child and Family Services, a highly-respected mental health and welfare agency with 10 locations throughout Southern California, is officially changing its name to Sycamores, effective July 1, 2021. The organization has been operating as Hathaway-Sycamores Child and Family Services since the merger of Hathaway Children & Family Services and The Sycamores in 2005.

Sycamores President and CEO Debra Manners and Board Chair Michael Galper.

Ms. Manners explained that the rebranding strategy both simplifies and strengthens the agency name, while retaining a strong legacy element that is recognized in the community. Along with this change, a newly-designed company logo and tagline have been revealed.

"Our logo is represented by the sycamore tree, and our new tagline is, 'a better life.' These changes reflect Sycamores' steadfast commitment to the provision of innovative and effective mental health programs and services to help those we serve develop the tools and determination to create a better life," said Manners. "In this transition, we also remain closely tied to the Hathaway heritage and have named our esteemed research and training program the Hathaway Center for Excellence. It is through the training of our staff and other professionals on a local and national level, as well as our research initiatives, that we help to move this important work forward," added Manners.

According to Michael Galper, the rebranding was originally scheduled to happen in 2020.

"We chose to pause on its launch because of the pandemic and our need to focus on the health and safety of the children, young adults, adults and families we serve, as well as the agency's staff. As we come through the pandemic though, and with the resilience and care provided in the midst of adversity, it is more appropriate than ever to share more about who we are, what we accomplish, and our dedication to helping individuals create a better life through all of the programs and services provided by Sycamores," said Galper.

State Senator Antony Portantino, a longtime friend and supporter of Sycamores, shared his enthusiasm for this new chapter for the agency.

"Sycamores has always been a trailblazer; they are known for seeking innovative solutions to make a difference in the lives of children and families. Their updated brand reflects that innovative spirit and the organization's historical roots," said Mr. Portantino.

A new website will be launched later this year.

About Sycamores :

For over 119 years, Sycamores has been investing in people, providing innovative and effective programs and services for children, young adults, and families facing serious life challenges. Services include residential treatment; transitional shelter care; foster care and adoption; transitional living assistance for young adults currently or at risk of experiencing homelessness; outpatient and school-based mental health services; wraparound/in-home services; psychiatric services; psychological testing; and educational support services. To learn more, visit http://www.sycamores.org.

