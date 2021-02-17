SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Springfield Museums present Hats Off to Dr. Seuss! A month-long celebration of Springfield-native Theodor Seuss Geisel, the author who revolutionized learning to read by making it fun! "We are setting aside an entire month to focus on the joy Dr. Seuss brought to learning to read!" said Jenny Powers, Family Engagement Coordinator. The celebration will also include an interactive game for families and opportunities to win a free book in the "31 Books in 31 Days: Hats Off to Reading Book Giveaway."

ACTIVITIES

Beep and Greet, Saturday, March 6, from 1-5 pm

From the social distance of your car, wave to your favorite Seussian characters—The Cat in the Hat, Thing One and Thing Two, and the Grinch.

A Seussian Quest

This discovery activity is geared to children ages 3 to 8 and their caregivers. All participants get their own set of colored pencils and a special prize upon completion of the quest.

Book Giveaway

Capping off the celebration is "31 Books for 31 Days: Hats Off to Reading Book Giveaway." In order to be included in this random-drawing giveaway, visitors must share a message to the Museums about the book they read that day and/or their favorite Dr. Seuss Book. They can enter in person by dropping their entry into the Book Giveaway box or via social media (tag @SpringfieldMuseums) for daily random drawings.

A Virtual Birthday Celebration

The Virtual Dr. Seuss Birthday Celebration webpage will feature activities from past Dr. Seuss Birthday Parties at the Springfield Museums plus new video from Prof. Knows A Lot explaining how to read a recipe. Don't miss the fun! This virtual page will launch on March 2, Dr. Seuss's Birth Day!!! See SpringfieldMuseums.org for details.

For those able to visit in person, throughout the Museums, visitors will find surprise spots that celebrate Dr. Seuss. Be on the lookout for cakes and characters and so much more!

"We're hosting a celebration filled with discovery and FUN!" said Powers. "We hope lots of people join us!"

Please note that while the birthday activities will be open to all visitors, timed tickets for the Dr. Seuss Museum will sell out fast–order advance tickets today!

SOURCE Springfield Museums Corporation

Related Links

www.springfieldmuseums.org

