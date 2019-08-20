Hatteras Hammocks® to Debut Highly Anticipated New Furniture Line at Casual Market Chicago: 'Hatteras Outdoors'

CHICAGO, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hatteras Hammocks (https://hatterashammocks.com/) recently announced it would be unveiling its newest outdoor furniture collection at the popular Casual Market in Chicago from September 10–13 at booth 7-5052. The Hatteras Outdoors Furniture Collection is elegantly styled with clean contemporary lines to give people the luxury outdoor lifestyle they've been looking for. The Collection features meticulous construction, Durawood™, and the dedication to old-world excellence and innovation for which parent company, The Hammock Source, has become globally known. The Casual Market in Chicago is a four-day trade show that allows leading manufacturers the chance to introduce a wide variety of products related to outdoor and casual living.

Introducing Hatteras Outdoors Hatteras Outdoors New Glider

"We're incredibly proud of our newest line," said CEO Walter Reid Perkins III. "Hatteras Outdoors reflects all of the deep commitments we've had to quality, durability and innovation throughout our company's long history. But this time we've combined luxurious design with Durawood™, our original joint construction, and exceptional materials in a way that is both dazzling and long-lasting. And we're delighted to showcase this fantastic line at the Casual Market. Stop by and see firsthand what we've come up with."

Hatteras Outdoors: Durawood™

Recycling and environmentally conscious products continue to be part of the hammock-making tradition for Hatteras Hammocks. Ever since founder Walter Perkins Jr. began piecing together his first handmade hammocks from reusable materials like old tobacco-curing sticks and rope findings, the company has continued reusing materials, like rope scraps that are repurposed from the hand-weaving process. And the new Hatteras Outdoors line reflects this commitment with its all-Durawood™ construction.

Durawood™ is a high-density polyethylene (HDPE) product made from recycled plastic milk jugs. Heavier and more sturdy than natural wood, Durawood™ withstands the most extreme weather and can be conveniently left outdoors all year long. A non-absorbent synthetic lumber, Durawood™ makes the entire Hatteras Outdoors line virtually maintenance-free and nearly indestructible. And each piece of Durawood™ furniture comes with a Lifetime Warrantee to never rot, split, crack or attract insects.

Hatteras Outdoors: State-of-the-Art Construction

Hatteras Outdoors intends to set a new gold standard for luxury outdoor living. In addition to cutting-edge materials like Durawood™, advanced construction gives the furniture an unprecedented level of overall stability. With a series of ingenious patent-pending techniques like K-Joint connections, Dowel Joint precision, and Mortise and Tenon Joints, Hatteras Hammocks produces furniture that is rock-solid — made to last a lifetime and beyond. In addition, each piece of furniture utilizes the highest quality marine-grade 316 stainless steel hardware, guaranteeing resistance to rust, corrosion and staining.

Hatteras Hammocks: The Importance of Rope

Hatteras Hammocks is first and foremost a hammock manufacturer, and is particularly noted for their handcrafted rope and hammock-roping techniques. After unspooling miles of synthetic yarn, each hammock is constructed with ropes containing three-ply precision-twisted and balanced strands. Each rope exceeds U.S. military specifications for strength, and have always set the industry standard for quality, durability and softness. From bright white polyesters that are soft-spun yet all-weather durable, to its solution-dyed Duracord™, Hatteras Hammocks ropes are virtually nonabsorbent and resist fading, staining, rotting and mildewing.

To learn more about Hatteras Hammocks, please visit HERE.

To learn more about this year's Casual Market Chicago event, please visit HERE.

About The Hammock Source

It all began over 40 years ago with an eastern North Carolina tobacco salesman who had a wicked inventor's streak, a small stack of handmade hammocks and an old Toyota station wagon. The year was 1971. That's when Walter R. Perkins Jr., an avid amateur woodworker, founded Hatteras Hammocks® more or less by accident. Crafting a bunch of his own hammocks — really just to find out how to make the darn things — it wasn't long before Mr. Perkins was making hammocks for his friends and family. Soon after, he was selling hammocks out of the trunk of that old Toyota.

Now, The Hammock Source is the world's largest source for premium hammock products, sold at specialty and home-improvement stores across the U.S. and Canada, as well as through a variety of high-end catalogs and online retail sites. Learn more about The Hammock Source at TheHammockSource.com.

Contact:

Paul Pearse

Phone 252-599-2073

Email 219873@email4pr.com

SOURCE Hatteras Hammocks

Related Links

https://hatterashammocks.com

