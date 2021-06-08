Hattie B's Hot Chicken Partners with Flock Foods To Launch New Chicken Chip

"Hattie B's has built an iconic brand around the best fried chicken in America, so the ability to combine the signature flavors of this legendary establishment with our innovative product delivers a home run snack experience. Not to mention, it's my favorite restaurant in the country," Harrison Fugman, Flock Foods CEO, said. "After growing 3,300 percent during our first year operating Flock, we couldn't be happier to bring our customers their most requested flavor with this best-in-class partner," Jake Drwal, Flock Foods VP of operations added.

Hattie B's Hot Chicken and Flock Chicken Chips first connected through Instagram during the heart of the COVID-19 pandemic and spent six months crafting this new offering. The partnership represents Hattie B's first foray into packaged goods and Flock's first external collaboration.

"We're both crazy about Southern fried chicken. I can't believe how much flavor and punch we packed into this healthy snack, and I'm thrilled to welcome folks from around the country to the Hattie B's family — cheat day or not," Brian Morris, Hattie B's executive chef and vice president of culinary, learning and development, said.

While the Nashville-based restaurant is located in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia and Nevada, the new Hattie B's Flock Chips are available nationwide on flockfoods.com .

ABOUT FLOCK CHICKEN CHIPS: Flock Chicken Chips , named the #1 snack by Men's Health in 2020, are crispy chips made from chicken skin. With 13g of protein and 0-1 carbs, the premium and flavorful chips deliver a delicious crunch and are a great healthy on-the-go snack.

ABOUT THE NAKED MARKET: The Naked Market , founded in 2018, is a food and beverage company that owns a portfolio of highly-innovative snack brands, including: Flock Chicken Chips , AvoCrazy and Project Breakfast .

ABOUT HATTIE B'S HOT CHICKEN: With an emphasis on quality, flavor and Southern hospitality, Hattie B's Hot Chicken is renowned nationally for its hot chicken served with varying levels of heat from Southern (no heat), mild, medium, hot, damn hot to the daredevil's dream, Shut the Cluck Up. Operated by father-and-son team Nick Bishop and Nick Bishop Jr., the fast casual eatery is headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., with locations in Birmingham, Ala., Memphis, Tenn., Atlanta, Ga. and Las Vegas.

PRESS INQUIRIES, CONTACT: Leila Belcher / LJB Public Relations / 303-345-1805 / [email protected]

SOURCE The Naked Market

Related Links

thenakedmarket.com

