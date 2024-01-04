Hatz AI Raises $2.5M to Enable MSPs to Deliver AI-as-a-Service

Hatz AI Launching the First Platform Built for MSPs to Deliver AI to their Customers

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hatz AI, Co-Founded by Jimmy Hatzell and serial entrepreneur Aidan Kehoe, publicly launches today, announcing a $2.5 million seed funding round led by Vestigo Ventures. Hatz AI enables MSPs to build an AI-as-a-Service business with AI applications, AI agents, vector storage, and custom Large Language Models (LLMs) powered by an LLM Ops engine and managed through a multi-tenant platform.

The company is set to make their products generally available in March, aiming to empower Managed Service Providers (MSPs) worldwide to build AI-as-a-Service Businesses.

"MSPs will play a key role in the global transition to AI," stated Jimmy Hatzell, CEO of Hatz AI. "I think every MSP will soon manage and own their own LLMs, and provide similar services for their customers. We are building a system of record for MSPs to manage that transition and a system of engagement to operationalize the technology."

"The platform allows PCH Technologies to provide AI-as-a-Service in an easy to use format that is secure and customizable that will create a competitive advantage to our clients by accelerating the adoption of AI in each individual business," said Tim Guim, CEO of PCH Technologies and Hatz AI MSP Launch Partner.

The funding round, led by Vestigo Ventures, features a prestigious group of investors including Alex Weiss from ClearSky, Matt Higgins from Shark Tank and RSE Ventures, Jim Brown from Long Ridge, Jon McNeill, founder of DVx Ventures and former president of Tesla and former COO of Lyft, Iqram Magdon-Ismail, musician and Co-founder of Venmo, and Aidan Kehoe, Nadia Partners.

"MSPs are entrepreneurial, customer-obsessed, and essential to the adoption of innovative technologies by the information economy. These are the kind of folks we love working with at Vestigo and we are thrilled to partner with Jimmy and Aidan to build the first MSP-native customer AI platform." said Frazer Anderson, Principal at Vestigo Ventures. "These entrepreneurs were made for this business and we are proud to support them on what we're sure will be a joyous journey."

Hatz AI is launching its first generally available products in March of 2024. The first release will include both an AI Application Builder and Organizationally Managed AI Assistants. Later this year Hatz AI will make their AI Phone Customer Service Agents generally available, as well as the ability to train and manage vector databases and custom LLMs inside the multi-tenant platform.

About Hatz AI: Hatz AI enables MSPs build an AI-as-a-Service business with AI applications, AI agents, vector storage, and custom LLMs powered by an LLM Ops engine and managed through a multi-tenant platform. Hatz AI is currently signing up new MSP partners through a waitlist available on their website, https://hatz.ai .

SOURCE Hatz AI Inc