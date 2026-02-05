hauck Brings Over 100 Years of Family-Focused Design to the United States

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- hauck (pronounced /huːk/), a beloved German baby and children's brand, trusted by families across Europe for generations, is expanding its presence to the United States. With more than 100 years of experience creating thoughtful, long-lasting products for everyday family life, hauck is now introducing its heritage of safety, comfort, and timeless design to American families.

hauck USA hauck Arketa+ Set hauck Alpha+ Set

Founded in Germany over a century ago, hauck has been a staple in family homes, supporting parents and children through the early years and beyond. Known throughout Europe for its reliable highchairs, strollers, and juvenile products, the brand is guided by one simple philosophy: to create practical solutions that grow with children and fit naturally into daily life.

"Entering the U.S. market is a meaningful step for hauck," said Maik Stockmann, President of hauck USA. "It allows us to share our products with more families through retailers parents already know and trust. Our focus remains the same, as it has always been, supporting parents with well-designed, durable products that offer long-term value and grow alongside their children."

hauck's U.S. introduction begins with two of its most established products: the Arketa+ and Alpha+ highchair sets. Designed to adapt as a child grows, both highchairs can be used from around six months of age and later transform into seating suitable for adulthood. Their longevity, safety features, and understated designs reflect hauck's commitment to creating products made to last well beyond the early years.

The hauck Arketa+ Set

A premium, comfort-focused highchair designed to support family meals.

13 adjustable seat and footrest positions

Full cushioning, ergonomic baby seat reducer, and tilt-proof construction

Grows with your child from 6 months to adulthood (up to 286 lbs.)

Crafted from FSC-certified beech wood with a GRS-certified recycled tray

Available online and in-store at Target

The hauck Alpha+ Set

A value-driven, long-lasting highchair made to grow with your family.

Ergonomic, adjustable seat and footrest

Complete set including tray, seat reducer, wooden bumper bar, and 5-point harness

Suitable from 6 months through adulthood (up to 198 lbs)

Made from FSC-certified European beech wood, responsibly sourced

Available online and in-store at Walmart

Looking ahead, hauck continues to expand its thoughtfully designed assortment of baby and children's products, delivering practical, everyday solutions that support modern family life.

hauck products are available through select retailers, including Target, Walmart, and Amazon. To learn more, visit hauckusa.com and follow hauck on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok .

About hauck

For more than 100 years, hauck has created baby and children's products that support families through every stage of parenthood. With a focus on quality, safety, sustainability, and thoughtful design, hauck creates products meant to be used, trusted, and passed on, because family always comes first.

Media Contact:

Brilliant Agency

[email protected]

SOURCE hauck