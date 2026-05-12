Haug Barron Law Group Shares 4 Critical Steps to Protect Children's Health and Legal Rights This Summer

With millions of children heading to summer camps this season, a leading personal injury law firm is reminding families that the first 48 hours after an incident can make or break a legal claim

ATLANTA, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families head into the busy summer season, when school programs, daycare settings and camps are in full swing, Haug Barron Law Group (HBLG) is urging parents to prepare themselves. While summer is a time for fun, it also brings a higher risk of injuries, and early decisions can significantly affect a case. Schools and summer camps often have legal teams and built-in protections in place. Families should too.

When a child is hurt at school, daycare or summer camp, the first few hours can shape everything that follows. HBLG outlines four immediate steps for families:

See a doctor immediately. Document every injury and any behavioral changes, even if they seem minor at first. Do not sign anything. This includes informal agreements, statements or any documents presented by facility staff or administrators. Do not speak with the school's or camp's insurance company. Anything said to an insurer can be used to minimize a potential claim. Let an attorney handle that communication. Preserve everything. Photos, messages, medical records and anything your child says about the incident can all become critical evidence.

Early decisions carry lasting consequences. Institutions and insurers often move quickly after an incident - families deserve to be just as prepared.

"It's so important to protect not only your child's physical well-being, but also their legal rights," said James Haug, founding partner at Haug Barron Law Group. "We treat clients like family throughout the entire legal process, and that means making sure parents can focus on their child while we guide them through what comes next."

Since 2010, Haug Barron Law Group has recovered millions in compensation for injury victims across Georgia, representing hundreds of clients from first consultation through resolution. The firm offers free consultations and represents injury victims throughout the Atlanta area.

About Haug Barron Law Group

Haug Barron Law Group is an Atlanta-based personal injury law firm representing clients in complex litigation matters across Georgia. The firm's mission is to help injured individuals regain control after an accident and pursue full and fair compensation when negligence is involved. It focuses on catastrophic injury, wrongful death and other serious personal injury cases, with a trial-driven approach grounded in preparation, professionalism and client advocacy. Learn more at hblg.law .

Media Contact: Erin Charles

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SOURCE Haug Barron Law Group