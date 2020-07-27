HaulHub Empowers Construction Materials Producers to Fully Digitize Their Ticketing Process

BOSTON, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HaulHub Technologies , the Boston technology firm powering the heavy construction industry with state-of-the-art, mobile- and web-based solutions, announced today the latest addition to its innovative construction performance platform: JOBslip.

Lindy Paving's field team accepting delivery of materials electronically.

The JOBslip app was developed with insights from experts across the construction materials industry to provide a world-class digital ticketing experience for the customers of asphalt, aggregate, and ready-mix producers. JOBslip is already in use with materials producer's customers across the US and Canada, from some of the world's largest producers to smaller regional companies.

With JOBslip, producers and contractors can easily share digital tickets with their customers and crews to provide a safer, more efficient, and cost-effective way of transferring key project data to all stakeholders. The JOBslip app creates a fully digital version of the traditional paper slip and allows producers to easily invite their customers to participate in the electronic ticketing process.

JOBslip is the companion app to DOTslip, the innovative e-ticketing solution used by Transportation Departments throughout the U.S. and Canada. HaulHub's JOBslip app enhances innovations in e-ticketing functionality by allowing real-time insights into material flows on construction projects and reduces transactional friction between producers and consumers. HaulHub's suite of ticketing apps provides the industry's best way to rapidly communicate quality control, production, productivity, and quantity data amongst project stakeholders.

"We saw an overwhelmingly positive response from Transportation Departments across the US and Canada for our e-ticketing solution," says HaulHub Technologies' Founder and CEO Joe Spinelli. "The next logical step was to provide producers and their customers with a tool that would allow them to safely and seamlessly exchange ticket data immediately once the material leaves the scale. Over the past several months since the release of DOTslip, we have seen the pace of change in the industry rapidly accelerate, and producers, DOTs, and contractors are more willing to adopt new technologies as the industry looks towards a new normal post-COVID-19."

"With JOBslip, we can offer our customers a simple, intuitive, and elegant tool to view their ticket data on the web and mobile devices," says Lindy Paving's VP of Operations Dan Ganoe. "Paper can be eliminated from our ticketing process with all of the information now available in the cloud. HaulHub's e-ticketing solutions have helped our teams streamline communications and provide a safe way to handle materials tickets"

JOBslip is now available in the Apple App Store, and via the web. A new implementation can be launched within days for full digital ticket integration.

About HaulHub Technologies

Founded in 2015, HaulHub Technologies is the premiere performance platform for the heavy construction industry. Based in Boston, HaulHub builds technology that powers transportation, digital materials ordering, customer management, and digital ticketing for producers, contractors, and DOTs nationwide. HaulHub powers thousands of jobsites and plants nationwide with its innovative, industry-leading products. Learn more at haulhub.com .

