HAUNTOWEEN LA Has Opened!

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- All dressed up with nowhere to ghost? HAUNTOWEEN LA is treating Southern California to a unique Halloween experience, giving the spooky season a "BOO-st" with a fun, child-friendly, immersive, interactive, and safe drive-thru experience. HAUNTOWEEN LA is open daily through November 1, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. PT, at 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA.

Treats for the kids, provided by Butterfinger and Sun-Maid, are a highlight of the HAUNTOWEEN LA experience. As cars drive through, costumed and safely masked actors provide in-vehicle "door to door" trick-or-treating on a two-street, built-out neighborhood. Almost 2,000,000 individual treats have been distributed so far!

"We're excited to bring Butterfinger to HAUNTOWEEN in Los Angeles," says Butterfinger Marketing Director Miguel Zorrilla. "With its crispety, crunchety, peanut buttery taste, Butterfinger has always been a Halloween favorite, and this is a great opportunity to celebrate the fun of the season in a unique new way."

"As a company committed to creating and nourishing happy, healthy families, we are so excited to be a part of the inaugural HAUNTOWEEN LA and support their mission to help families safely celebrate Halloween," says President and CEO of Sun-Maid, Harry Overly. "It has been a year unlike any other, but there are still ways to have fun and make Halloween special."

An estimated 25,000 vehicles will drive through HAUNTOWEEN LA this year. Due to the event's tremendous popularity, its producer, Experiential Supply, is now working to extend HAUNTOWEEN LA's hours and open additional time slots.

"We wouldn't have been able to present HAUNTOWEEN LA without the support of our candy and treat partners, Butterfinger and Sun-Maid," says Experiential Supply Founder & Chief Experience Officer Jasen Smith. "We're so thrilled with this event's success that we're thinking of creating a holiday season experience that would showcase all religions and beliefs with a snow-kissed holiday overlay."

Experiential Supply is an award-winning company to which the Hollywood film industry turns when it comes to creating large-scale, immersive experiences for such big budget movies as IT: Chapter 2, Ready Player One, The LEGO Movie, Smallfoot, and more!

DATES: Daily through November 1, 2020

TIMES: 3:00 p.m.- 9:15 p.m. Pacific Time

WHERE: 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91367

TICKET PRICE: $70 per vehicle. Advance purchase is highly recommended. A limited number of drive up tickets will be available.

TO PURCHASE TICKETS: Visit the HAUNTOWEEN LA website HERE.

