HAUNTOWEEN LA Is Soon To Wow Families With A Safe, Family-Friendly Adventure!

HAUNTOWEEN LA is a spooky, fun Halloween experience that keeps all the treasured traditions and excitement alive in a safe format. Guests will drive through a variety of installations, like a Jack-O'-Lantern tunnel with over 1,000 brightly lit pumpkins, a (newly announced!) blacklight tunnel powered by FX's Emmy®-nominated series What We Do in the Shadows (Seasons 1 and 2 now available on FX on Hulu), an array of Halloween environments and mini-maze routes featuring giant pumpkins and countless themed overlays, and, of course, an interactive pumpkin patch with a pumpkin of your choice to take home. Costumed and safely masked actors will provide in-vehicle "door to door" trick-or-treating on a two-street, built-out neighborhood, with plenty of wrapped candy and decorations for the kids. To top it all off, guests can enjoy live musical performances by The BeatBuds at select, surprise times. Throughout the experience, socially distanced photo and multi-cam video ops will encourage social sharing in a safe, contactless environment.

National retailer and one-stop-shop Halloween destination, Party City will join the celebration. Inspiring installations curated with Party City products will be found along HAUNTOWEEN LA's own Party City Lane. Amping up your Hauntoween experience will be easy with DIY car decoration kits available for purchase online during ticket booking.

"We are so thrilled to support the inaugural HAUNTOWEEN LA as Party City shares the same mission to help families continue to safely celebrate Halloween," says Party City Chief Marketing and Experience Officer Julie Roehm. "Despite an already scary year, there are still reasons to celebrate and plenty of new ways to make the season spook-tacular."

This one-of-a-kind event comes to families from Experiential Supply, an award-winning company to which the Hollywood film industry turns when it comes to creating large-scale, immersive experiences for such big budget movies as IT: Chapter 2, Ready Player One, The LEGO Movie, Smallfoot, and more!

"We can't wait to show off our creation with all of Los Angeles. The excitement and support have been overwhelming," says Experiential Supply Founder & Chief Experience Officer Jasen Smith. "There are also a few surprises we haven't announced yet!"

HAUNTOWEEN LA

DATES: Friday, October 9 through Saturday, October 31, 2020

TIMES: 3:00 p.m.- 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time, 7 days a week

WHERE: 6100 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91367

TICKET PRICE: $70 per vehicle. Advance purchase is highly recommended. A limited number of drive up tickets will be available.

TO PURCHASE TICKETS: Visit the HAUNTOWEEN LA website HERE.

SOURCE Experiential Supply Co

