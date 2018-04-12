Hauppauge Launches PVR Recording For Cordcutter TV

Cordcutter TV is designed for consumers who want to watch live, over the air free HD TV on their smartphones or tablets or digital media player. Cordcutter TV is a small box which connects to a TV antenna and includes two high definition digital TV receivers so it can send two TV programs at a time via the home Wi-Fi network to iPhones, iPads, Android phones and tablets plus digital media players like the Amazon FireTV, AppleTV and the Roku media player.

Cordcutter TV is designed to reduce the amount of data capacity used in a home Wi-Fi network by compressing, also known as 'transcoding', the original TV programs. The transcoding feature both reduces Wi-Fi bandwidth needed to stream live TV, but is also designed to maximize the battery life of phones and tablets.

About the new Scheduled Recording feature

Cordcutter TV uses devices such as smartphones and tablets for watching live free HD TV. Before this update, a user could record their favorite TV program directly on a mobile device, and the user could watch both live and recorded TV on their mobile device. This feature was useful for travelers who wanted to take the TV recordings and watch them while they travelled.

With this new update, users can plug a USB thumb drive onto the back of the Cordcutter TV device, and use the Hauppauge myTV TV watching app to schedule a recording on a weekly or once only schedule. Recordings consume about 2 Gbytes of storage space per hour of live TV.

Supports a wide range of USB thumb drives and other USB self powered memory storage devices

Cordcutter TV has a USB port on the back of the unit. Users can plug their own USB memory devices into the USB port. Thumb drives with the capacity of 256GBytes have been tested, and SSD drives with external power can also be used.

Cordcutter TV also has an SD port on the back of the unit. While currently the SSD port is not usable for live TV recordings, Hauppauge has plans to add this in the next few months.

Availability

The Scheduled Recording feature comes in two parts: firmware which is installed on the Cordcutter TV device and an update to the my TV app. The updated firmware and Android my TV apps are available now, while the myTV app for iOS and AppleTV will be available May 1, 2018.

Pricing

The Remote Scheduling TV feature is a free upgrade to all Cordcutter TV's. Cordcutter TV has a MSRP of $129.99 and is available from Best Buy, Fry's and Amazon.

About Hauppauge

Hauppauge Inc. is the North American operating company of Hauppauge Digital Inc. Hauppauge is a leading developer and manufacturer of TV receivers for PCs, high definition video recorders plus digital TV and data broadcast receiver products for personal computers. Hauppauge Digital Inc. is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York, with administrative offices in New York, Germany, Singapore, Taiwan, Ireland and Luxembourg and sales offices in Germany, Italy, Spain, Singapore and California. The Company's Internet web site can be found at http://www.hauppauge.com

Cordcutter TV is a registered trademark of Hauppauge Digital Inc. myTV is a trademark of Hauppuage Computer Works Inc. Product or service names herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hauppauge-launches-pvr-recording-for-cordcutter-tv-300629222.html

SOURCE Hauppauge Inc.

Related Links

http://www.hauppauge.com

