Haus announces $20M in additional financing from 01 Advisors and unveils breakthrough Causal Attribution measurement offering

Backed by the venture and advisory firm led by former Facebook CRO David Fischer, former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, and Twitter COO Adam Bain, Haus – the industry leader in decision science and marketing measurement – is expanding their product suite to include automated daily causal attribution insights from regional experiments.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing measurement is an age-old problem: How does a brand know what's working? Today, Haus is announcing $20M in additional financing led by 01 Advisors, an investor group helmed by former Facebook CRO David Fischer, former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, and former Twitter COO Adam Bain, to help brands understand just that. Rahul Mehta, co-founder and managing partner at DST Global, and Gokul Rajaram participated in the raise, alongside existing Haus investor Insight Partners, which furthered its position in the company. Baseline Ventures, Haystack Ventures, Octave, and Mantis Venture Capital also participated.

Haus is the industry leader in decision science and marketing measurement with good reason: they bring causal science and experimental rigor to a $1 trillion global advertising industry overwhelmingly reliant on misleading, incomplete data and muddied with misaligned incentives. Their groundbreaking GeoLift product enables brands to run scientifically sound test/control incrementality experiments through a self-service platform.

"A changing privacy landscape is altering how marketers target audiences, measure performance, and calculate ROI. Many brands can't prove where their offline and online marketing dollars are best spent. With Haus, this changes," says David Fischer, Partner at 01 Advisors. "We are thrilled to partner with Zach and the Haus team to help companies optimize marketing spend and drive better business decisions. We know these challenges well from our time in the field. Having seen how hungry companies are for Haus' insights – from mature enterprises to growing, digitally-native brands – we couldn't be more confident in putting our weight behind their track record, expertise, and ambitions."

"It's hard to imagine better partners than David, Dick, and Adam to support and champion us in revolutionizing decision science for businesses," says Zach Epstein, Haus CEO. "Their domain expertise and experience in the space is a tremendous match for our growth and goals."

With this additional partnership and support, Haus is well-positioned to deepen their holistic marketing measurement and experimentation tooling, expand their causal inference analytics capabilities, broaden their decision science platform across industries, and launch a breakthrough new product solution: Causal Attribution.

Haus's new Causal Attribution product weaves incrementality into marketers' existing day-to-day workflows. Today, ad platform and attribution tools take credit for non-incremental conversions – essentially stitching together clicks, views, and outdated data to cobble together best guesses that are incomplete and misrepresentative, leading to wasted spend and unreliable decision-making.

Causal Attribution provides brands with daily insights on the incremental impact of their decisions across channels and tactics – pioneering a way for teams to identify and apply clear returns on investment each and every day. The solution complements GeoLift by enabling marketers to routinely de-bias legacy attribution tools through tailored and timely information.

"Haus's Causal Attribution reporting will be a vital tool, both for helping us understand the historical impact of channel and even campaign mix, but perhaps more importantly, to help assign budgets going forward," says Aaron Zagha, Chief Marketing Officer at Newton Living. "As we continue to test our channel mix, this will be the first tool I've come across which allows us to understand the true incremental, causal impact of each channel and the role it plays in driving total company sales."

Founded in 2021 by former Google product manager and data scientist Zach Epstein and supported by a team with deep statistics, econometrics, and applied math backgrounds at companies like Netflix, Amazon, and Google, Haus works with brands like Intuit, Hims & Hers, Pernod Ricard USA, Coursera, Bally Sports, Caraway, and Sonos to measure billions of dollars in ad spend with privacy-durable, trustworthy, and impactful business results.

"As a brand with strong organic momentum, we use Haus to validate the incrementality of paid ads on both our DTC & Amazon business," stresses Zagha. "We've seen north of a 10x ROI on our annual investment in Haus in the first 2 months alone."

To learn more about Haus and schedule a demo, visit www.haus.io. For all other inquiries, email [email protected].

About Haus

Haus is a decision science platform on a mission to democratize access to world-class causal inference tools, empowering businesses to make data-driven decisions rooted in scientific rigor. Its marketing science suite provides leading brands like Sonos, Jones Road Beauty, and Pernod Ricard USA with the power to measure true incrementality and allocate budget efficiently to maximize growth and profitability.

About 01 Advisors

01 Advisors was founded on the idea that proven, scaled operators are uniquely positioned to help hyper-growth companies reach the next level. Led by former Facebook CRO David Fischer, former Twitter CEO Dick Costolo, and Twitter COO Adam Bain, the venture firm supports founders in learning, adapting, and improving their pace of execution to transform breakthrough products into world-class companies.

