Haus Laboratories Makeup By Lady Gaga Launches Collectible, Limited-Edition "BAD KID VAULT" Makeup Set -- Featuring All The Products Needed To "Recreate" Gaga's Iconic BORN THIS WAY Makeup Looks

Lady Gaga's beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, celebrates the 10th Anniversary of the creative visionary's groundbreaking BORN THIS WAY album with the introduction of the BAD KID VAULT - a covetable, limited-edition makeup box set of 16 Haus Labs beauty products including best-selling, highly-rated eyeliners (liquid, pencil, and kohl), lip crayons, glosses, and their iconic red sparkle lipstick. Just like the album and anthemic songs have done for the past decade, the set empowers consumers to love and express themselves freely.

The curated full size assortment gives fans the creative freedom to recreate Gaga's iconic BORN THIS WAY visuals in a super limited-edition box adorned with a behind-the-scenes selfie taken on the set of BTW, and special message from Gaga. Named after the fan favorite "Bad Kids" track, the limited-edition VAULT is available exclusively on hauslabs.com for $250 (valued at $318+) and drops 9 AM PST June 8.

As part of the celebration throughout the month of June, Haus Labs will be giving away 3 signed-by-Lady Gaga VAULTS on the @hauslabs Instagram platform as well as kicking off a makeup transformation and lip sync challenge on TikTok, sharing a plethora of first-ever digital programming with Global Makeup Artist Sarah Tanno and Gaga's Born This Way makeup artist Val Garland, and also releasing amazing Born This Way makeup looks from friends of the brand.

FOUNDER LADY GAGA SHARES:

"I've come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was weird. But really, I was just born this way."

PRO TIP FROM SARAH TANNO, LADY GAGA'S MAKEUP ARTIST, and the Global Artistry Director of Haus Labs:

"Take the pressure off perfection and release your inner BAD KID! This VAULT includes every product you'll need to free yourself. Don't worry about being technical, draw the line with your Punk eyeliners and see where it takes you. All 3 of my favorite black liners are included. Eye-Dentify Gel Kohl, which I love to create shapes or use to make a one-product smokey eye. Liquid Eye.Lie.Ner to add slick dimension with our matte, blacker than black formula and our Micro-Tip for all the fine details you want to design."

ADDITIONAL BTW OFFERS:

In addition to the VAULT, Haus Laboratories will also launch a second set, the BE KIND. BE BRAVE. BE YOU. BUNDLE (which will be evergreen), exclusively @hauslabs.com on June 8. The BUNDLE includes Lady Gaga's New York Times bestselling book Channel Kindness along with 3 top-selling Haus Laboratories Le Monster Matte Lip Crayons in 3 popular shades (bella, exotica, and talk dirty) available for $55 (valued at $79+).

Launched in 2019 by artist and creative visionary Lady Gaga, Haus Laboratories is a global, digitally-native makeup brand that celebrates art, color, and self-love – believing that beauty is how you see yourself (not how others see you). The brand's mission is to empower and uplift through makeup with $1 from EVERY purchase on hauslabs.com going to Lady Gaga's Born this Way Foundation supporting the mental health of young people, to create a kinder and braver world. Haus Labs offers iconic, unstoppable, long-wear eyeliners in liquid, micro-tip, kohl and gel pencils, fan-favorite lipsticks, Le Monster Matte Lip Crayons and their new award-winning, ultra-hydrating PhD Hybrid Lip Oils. ALL products are Made with Kindness: 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Haus Laboratories makeup is sold exclusively at amazon.com and hauslabs.com .

Please note due to the specialized nature of the VAULT, processing and shipping may take 2-3 weeks.

