HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA TO LAUNCH IN SEPHORA AT KOHL'S

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Haus Labs by Lady Gaga, the pioneering, science-driven, clean artistry makeup brand, will debut across Sephora at Kohl's stores nationwide and on kohls.com starting August 26. A wide-ranging, curated and diverse selection of Haus Labs products will be available for Kohl's customers to swatch and purchase, including best-sellers, award-winners, viral hits, and all 51 shades of Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation and all 31 shades of Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating + Depuffing Concealer. The launch will mark a new milestone in the Haus Labs by Lady Gaga and Sephora exclusive partnership.

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga launches in Kohl's at Sephora

The Haus Labs by Lady Gaga line at Sephora at Kohl's offers 132 SKUs across eight product categories, including complexion, cheek, lip, and eyes, with prices ranging from $16-$49 USD in minis to full size products. The brand is committed to bringing its high-tech, high-performance, and high-pigment products that are Created with Kindness™: clean, cruelty-free and vegan to more consumers in the United States through its partnership with Sephora and Kohl's.

"We are excited to continue the brand's momentum by expanding into Sephora at Kohl's, bringing Haus Labs by Lady Gaga to new beauty consumers across America," said Ben Jones, CEO of Haus Labs by Lady Gaga. "The demand for this brand has been incredible. We are thrilled to launch this August, two years after our initial debut at Sephora, with our trusted retail partners, at the right place and time, for another win-win."

Haus Labs by Lady Gaga has experienced significant growth since its launch in June 2022, expanding its presence globally through strategic partnerships with Sephora. Initially introduced in 25 Sephora stores and online across the U.S. and Canada, the brand extended its reach in September 2022 to all Sephora locations in North America, coinciding with the release of the Haus Labs by Lady Gaga Triclone Skin Tech Foundation. In June 2023, the brand expanded internationally across Sephora U.K., followed by a March 2024 rollout across 12 additional countries in Sephora Europe.

"We are thrilled to witness the continued growth of Haus Labs by Lady Gaga at Sephora, and the launch of the brand at Sephora at Kohl's is yet another exciting milestone," said Alison Hahn, SVP Makeup & Fragrance Merchandising at Sephora. "Since their initial launch in 2022, Haus Labs by Lady Gaga has deeply resonated with our clients, and this expansion is a testament to the brand's commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality makeup products that truly perform. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Haus Labs and bringing the best in clean and effective beauty to even more beauty shoppers, who we know have been eager for this launch."

Customers who shop Sephora at Kohl's will have access to a broad range of Haus Labs by Lady Gaga products, including but not limited to:

Color Fuse Glassy Blush Balm in all eight shades including "Glassy Hibiscus," "Glassy Pomelo," "Glassy Rosette," and "Glassy Lilac"

in all eight shades including "Glassy Hibiscus," "Glassy Pomelo," "Glassy Rosette," and "Glassy Lilac" Color Fuse Blush Powder in all six shades including the popular and multiple sell-out "Fire Moon"

in all six shades including the popular and multiple sell-out "Fire Moon" All 51 shades of the internationally award-winning Triclone Skin Tech Foundation , and all 31 shades of Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating + Depuffing Concealers

, and all 31 shades of Translucent Bio Blurring Loose Setting Powder , a universal shade

, a universal shade And select, award-winning, viral shades of Bio Radiant Gel Powder Highlighter including "Fire Opal" and "Rose Quartz", Le Monster Lip Crayon, PhD Hybrid Lip Oil, PhD Hybrid Lip Glaze

ABOUT HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA™ // @hauslabs // hauslabs.com // #haus labs

HAUS LABS BY LADY GAGA™ is an internationally award-winning and pioneering CLEAN makeup brand powered by innovation and supercharged by skincare science – delivering high-tech, high- pigment, high-performance products. Our products are proprietary, first-to-market and/or patent-pending, infused with skin-loving ingredients, in chic, sustainable packaging. HAUS LABS celebrates all ages, shapes, sizes, ethnicities, genders, identities, and skill sets. All Haus Labs products are Created with Kindness: clean, cruelty-free and vegan ™ and HausTech Powered ™. Haus Labs is sold EXCLUSIVELY at Sephora U.S., Canada, U.K and Europe - and now in Sephora at Kohl's. And, sold at hauslabs.com, where $1 from every online purchase goes to Lady Gaga's Born This Way Foundation . BTWF empowers and inspires young people to build a kinder, braver world that supports their mental wellness.

