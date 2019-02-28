HÄUSER AWARD 2019: The Best Family Homes in the Modernist Tradition

HAMBURG, Germany, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HÄUSER, the premium magazine for international architecture, design and sophisticated living, is happy to present the winners of the HÄUSER AWARD 2019. In line with the competition's motto, "In the modernist tradition", the jury has selected private residential buildings that bring the spirit of Bauhaus and the influences of classical modernity to the present day. "We award prizes to architectural solutions that are geared towards the future.The winners have managed to create attractive living spaces by combining innovative technologies, materials and room designs," explains HÄUSER's Editor-in-Chief, Anne Zuber. The winners will be featured in the edition of HÄUSER due to be published on 4th March (2/2019).

HÄUSER is staging the competition for the HÄUSER AWARD 2019 in cooperation with the Association of German Architects (Bund Deutscher Architekten – BDA), the Association of Private Developers (Verbund Privater Bauherren e.V. – VPB), the electrical systems company JUNG, the outdoor paving company Metten Stein + Design, and the wood flooring specialist Parkett Dietrich. The jury has awarded prize money in a total value of 19,000 EUR. A further 1,000 EUR has been awarded by the VPB to the developers of each of the winning properties.

The first prize, worth €7000, has been given to Bornstein Lyckefors Arkitekter for their house "Späckhuggaren" in the rural idyll of Sweden's west coast. The modest, cubist wooden structure in classic Swedish red impresses across the board and is both functional and comfortable. The clever floor plan meets the demands of the Bauhaus masters for space-saving rooms and the desire of the client for a homely atmosphere. A very successful concept that makes it possible to enjoy family life in a small space, according to the jury.

In second place, with a prize of €5000, was Corneille Uedingslohmann Architekten for the remarkable conversion of a Cologne bungalow from the late 1950s. Timeless, practical and uncomplicated, the Haus Corneille retains the dignity of a classically-modern old building and delicately complements this with an extension under a striking barrel roof.

The third prize (€3000) was awarded to the French agency Moussafir Architectes Associés for an innovative design in Paris. The Maison Cubiste impressively shows how it is possible to create unique residential buildings even in leftover urban spaces. By skilfully positioning three residential containers in a green rear courtyard, the building offers different degrees of accommodation quality and open space; a concept which also won the special prize, worth €2000, for exterior design.

In cooperation with Parkett Dietrich, HÄUSER has awarded an Interiors Prize for outstanding interior design. The €2000 prize has been awarded to the Trausner/Tschaikner semi-detached house in the Austrian town of Schärding. The architect Tom Lechner designed two interwoven garden pavilions with a wide-ranging sequence of rooms. The interior surprises with birch plywood panels on the walls and ceilings, which contrast delightfully with exposed concrete surfaces and create a friendly and natural atmosphere.

The HÄUSER AWARD Jury 2019: Philipp Loeper, architect, Heiner Farwick, President of the Association of German Architects (Bund Deutscher Architekten, BDA), Thomas Penningh, President of the Association of Private Developers (Verband Privater Bauherren, VPB), Reiner Nagel, Chairman of the Federal Foundation of Baukultur (Bundesstiftung Baukultur), and Anne Zuber, Editor-in-Chief of HÄUSER.

The winners will be presented with their prizes at today's award ceremony during the architecture symposium "JUNG Architekturgespräche" in the Künstlerhaus in Munich.

The book about the HÄUSER-AWARD

The book "Zeitlose Häuser. In der Tradition der Moderne" (Timeless Houses. In the modernist tradition) showcases the 30 best properties entered for the HÄUSER AWARD 2019 – with the help of photos, floor plans and succinct texts. Author: Bettina Hintze, 260 pages, ISBN: 978-3-7913-8557-0. The book has a price of €59.00 and is published by Prestel of Munich.

About HÄUSER

HÄUSER is the premium magazine for international architecture, design and sophisticated living. On account of its keen sense for changing times, developments and trends, it has enjoyed a high reputation in the architecture and design scene for the last 40 years. The magazine focuses on family homes, conversions and renovations – all of the highest possible standard. HÄUSER provides its readers with stunning images of property interiors and exteriors along with detailed information about materials, construction methods and architectural plans. Portraits of leading figures from the world of architecture and design can also be found in every issue. The magazine presents the prestigious HÄUSER AWARD for innovative and futuristic architecture on an annual basis.

Press contact

Christine Haller

PR / Communications HÄUSER

Am Baumwall 11

20459 Hamburg

Phone +49-(0)-40 / 37-03-7288

Email: haller.christine@guj.de

www.guj.de

SOURCE Gruner+Jahr GmbH