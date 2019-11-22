HAUSER Debuts New Track And Video For "River Flows In You" Available Everywhere Now

"Summer is over but let's enjoy the mellow tones of the autumn accompanied by the 'River Flows In You,'" says HAUSER of the new track and video. "I shot this video on the stunning Istrian peninsula. Drifting on the boat through the scenery gave me time to reflect after a busy summer of recording. This seems to me the perfect visual accompaniment to this most graceful piece of music."

HAUSER – RIVER FLOWS IN YOU

LISTEN NOW | WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO

HAUSER will kick off the New Year with his forthcoming solo debut album, which will then be followed by international tour dates at renowned classical venues and concert halls throughout the world in cities like Paris, London, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan, Brussels, Budapest, Egypt, Ukraine and more. For venue details and ticketing information, follow HAUSER at the links below.

CONNECT WITH HAUSER

WEBSITE | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM | TWITTER | YOUTUBE

HAUSER – 2020 TOUR DATES

*MORE DATES TO BE ANNOUNCED*

DATE LOCATION VENUE Thurs, April 2 Paris, France Salle Pleyel Sat, April 11 Berlin, Germany Tempodrom Tue, April 14 London, UK Barbican Centre Thurs, April 16 Bucharest, Romania Sala Palatului Sat, April 18 Hurghada, Egypt Soma Bay Wed, April 22 Talinn, Estonia Saku Arena Tue, April 28 Budapest, Hungary Budapest Arena Thurs, April 30 Brussels, Belgium Paleis 12 Wed, May 13 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Hall Fri, May 15 Milan, Italy Teatro degli Arcimboldi Sun, May 24 Prague, Czech Republic Tipsport Arena Wed, May 27 Kiev, Ukraine Ukrainia Palace Concert Hall

ABOUT HAUSER

The dynamic young cellist who rocketed to fame as half of the genre-busting worldwide musical sensation 2CELLOS, HAUSER is releasing his first solo recording for Sony Classical in early 2020.

Drawn to the cello as a little boy when he first heard it played on the radio in his native Croatia, HAUSER began to learn the instrument at the age of 8. His remarkable potential was recognized not long after, when he began an intense study of music, the cello and classical repertoire that eventually took him to London, Manchester and Boston for conservatory training. Upon graduation in 2011, HAUSER joined fellow cellist Luka Šulić to become 2CELLOS, creating a viral cello version of Michael Jackson's "Smooth Criminal," which catapulted the duo's global success.

In the classical world, HAUSER collected some 21 first prizes in prestigious national and international cello competitions, performing twice in London for Prince Charles at Buckingham and St. James's Palaces. He was also the last student to play for and perform with the iconic Russian cellist/conductor/humanitarian Mstislav Rostropovich. As a soloist, HAUSER has performed in many of Europe's greatest classical venues, including London's Wigmore Hall and Amsterdam's Concertgebouw.

The meteoric rise of 2CELLOS led HAUSER and Šulić to join Sir Elton John on tour globally, sign with Sony Music Masterworks and release five successful albums, as well as sell out arena dates around the world. As 2CELLOS, they have performed in iconic venues such as Rome's Colosseum, New York City's Radio City Music Hall, London's Royal Albert Hall, Italy's Arena di Verona, the Olympia in Paris, Tokyo's Budokan and the Sydney Opera House.

HAUSER APPROVED PRESS IMAGE (CREDIT ROGER RICH): DOWNLOAD

ARTWORK (FOR MEDIA USE): DOWNLOAD

Sony Music Masterworks comprises Masterworks, Sony Classical, Milan Records, OKeh, Portrait and Masterworks Broadway imprints. For email updates and information please visit www.sonymusicmasterworks.com/.

CONTACTS

Larissa Slezak | Jamie Bertel

Sony Music Masterworks

SOURCE Sony Classical