Hauser Private Equity Hires Hayley Long as Investor Development Director

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hauser Private Equity, a co-investor and fund manager based in Cincinnati, is pleased to welcome Hayley Long to its team as Investor Development Director. Long is responsible for managing relationships with existing investors and partners, and raising future capital with a focus on private wealth and intermediary relationships.

"I am delighted to announce that I have joined Hauser Private Equity as their Investor Development Director. Their impressive portfolio, track record, and an esteemed Board of Directors have generated tremendous appetite for the funds. I am honored to work with an industry leading group of high-net-worth investors and build upon the success of HPE's distinctive co-investment fund model," said Long.

Long brings eight years of financial services and trading experience, including four years in funds management at leading global asset managers Nuveen and PGIM. She graduated with a Bachelor of Civil Engineering and a second Bachelor of Commerce in finance from the University of Queensland, Australia.

Mark Hauser, founder and co-managing partner of Hauser Private Equity , said of the team's growth: "We added over 50 new investors in Core Fund IV, which closed earlier this year. Hayley has joined our team to contribute to and develop growth plans for future core funds as well as provide additional resources for our existing high-net-worth investors."

About Hauser Private Equity

Hauser Private Equity is a Cincinnati-based co-investor and fund manager with offices in Los Angeles and Chicago. It invests on behalf of high-net-worth individuals and families in the lower-middle and middle markets via partnerships with control buyout funds. Founded in 2008 by Mark Hauser, the firm's managers target funds and companies in healthcare, industrials, and tech-enabled financial services, business services and consumer goods.

Hauser Private Equity's five funds are investing over $650 million in capital. The firm seeks co-investments alongside funds with strategic investment models that add operating leadership to their portfolio companies. Co-investment partners generally include funds ranging from $250 million to $2 billion. Ideal partners are North American-based buyout funds with investment models that provide operational leadership to similarly domiciled portfolio companies.

About Mark Hauser

Mark Hauser is managing partner at Hauser Private Equity, where he oversees investment selection and capital formation for the firm. He founded the firm in 2008 as a continuation of the successful strategies he had previously developed for Hauser Capital Partners. He also built, and remains a shareholder together with his family, HAUSER Inc., a national full-service risk advisory and insurance brokerage firm tailored to private equity managers and portfolio companies.

