HAUSER RETURNS WITH CLASSIC II AVAILABLE EVERYWHERE FRIDAY, APRIL 19

AN ALL-NEW COLLECTION OF CLASSICAL MUSIC'S MOST BEAUTIFUL MELODIES REIMAGINED FOR CELLO AND ORCHESTRA

OUT TODAY: ALBUM LEAD SINGLE – YIRUMA'S "KISS THE RAIN"

U.S. TOUR KICKS OFF MAY 31 – DATES INCLUDE CARNEGIE HALL, RAVINIA FESTIVAL AND ORPHEUM THEATER

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cello sensation HAUSER brings his artistry and passion to a new selection of classical music's greatest melodies with the release of his new album Classic II, a follow-up to the worldwide success of 2020's Classic. For the new album, which arrives Friday, April 19, HAUSER has chosen and realized 18 unforgettable melodies in revelatory new arrangements, which were recorded with the London Symphony Orchestra conducted by Robert Ziegler. Heralding the album's arrival today alongside preorder is the release of HAUSER's deeply felt interpretation of the romantic "Kiss the Rain" by the internationally acclaimed Korean composer and pianist Yiruma – listen here and watch the music video.

Wrapping up 2023 with the release of his first-ever holiday album, HAUSER shows no signs of slowing down in 2024, as he gears up for his first-ever solo U.S. tour this spring. Kicking off on May 31 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, FL, the tour includes stops at iconic venues such as Carnegie Hall in New York, Ravinia Festival in Chicago, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. Tickets for HAUSER's 2024 U.S. tour are available now at HAUSERofficial.com/event-directory.

"You can't go wrong giving a beautiful, singing tune to the cello," HAUSER says of his new album. "There is always a good chance that it will sound even better than the original!"

On Classic II, which he produced himself, HAUSER reunites with his creative collaborators on Classic – arranger Robin Smith, Ziegler and the London Symphony Orchestra. With Smith, he reimagined his favorite melodies in elegant new settings that feature the solo cello, perhaps the most "vocal" of all orchestral instruments. The melodies he chose were written originally for voice, piano, oboe or – in several instances – entire symphony orchestras, from the Baroque era to the present day. The goal was to make these melodies "sing" anew in the cello.

"This is such a pleasure for me," HAUSER says, calling Classic II and Classic his "dream albums." "It's what I actually enjoy the most – when I come back to my roots, to the classical repertoire. When I was a little boy, this was my dream: to play with an amazing orchestra, in a good studio, on a good cello. These melodies are some of my earliest memories, when I fell in love with music. This comes naturally to me."

Two of the melodies he chose for Classic II had a life-changing significance for HAUSER.

The cellist first heard the luminous "Song of the Moon" from Antonín Dvořák's opera Rusalka when, as very young cello student in London, HAUSER was chosen to play in an orchestra accompanying soprano Renée Fleming in the aria for a Buckingham Palace performance for Prince Charles. The music itself so galvanized HAUSER that he transcribed it for himself – "a pivotal moment in my life," he says, that opened up his awareness of how the cello could "sing."

Years later, before HAUSER launched his career as half of 2CELLOS, the soulful Baroque elegance of the Albinoni "Adagio" inspired him to arrange the piece as a cello solo, to perform in a video he put together. He released it on YouTube, never imagining that it would trend in an epic way – earning some 91 million views. On Classic II, both works have been freshly reimagined to take advantage of HAUSER's mature artistry and the sumptuous sound of the London Symphony Orchestra.

When HAUSER released Classic in early 2020 – before the COVID pandemic and the onset of global political turbulence – the cellist said of the music, "This is what the world needs." Of Classic II, he makes the same point, adding, "The world needs this music now – more than ever."

HAUSER – CLASSIC II

TRACKLISTING –

1. Albinoni Adagio

2. Mozart Piano Concerto No. 23

3. Arioso

4. Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2

5. Slavonic Dance

6. Emmanuel

7. Kiss The Rain

8. Serenade

9. Song to the Moon (from Rusalka)

10. Una Furtiva Lagrima

11. Pathétique Sonata

12. Intermezzo

13. Tristesse

14. Adagio d'Amore

15. Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

16. Postlude No. 3

17. Adagietto

18. Lullaby

HAUSER – 2024 U.S & CANADA TOUR DATES

Fri, May 31, 2024 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

Sat, June 1, 2024 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Sun, June 2, 2024 - Orlando, FL - Walt Disney Theater

Tues, June 4, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA - Sandler Center

Wed, June 5, 2024 - Washington, DC - Warner Theatre

Thurs, June 6, 2024 - New York, NY - Carnegie Hall

Sat, June 8, 2024 -Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Sun, June 9, 2024 - Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre

Tues, June 11, 2024 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre

Thurs, June 13, 2024 - Minneapolis, MN - State Theatre

Fri, June 14, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Ravinia Festival

Sat, June 15, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Mon, June 17, 2024 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Performing Arts Center

Tues, June 18, 2024 - Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall

Thurs, June 20, 2024 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

Fri, June 21, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

Sat, June 22, 2024 - Las Vegas, NV - Wynn Las Vegas – Encore Theater

Sun, June 23, 2024 - Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Center for the Arts

Tues, June 25, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Mesa Arts Center

Thurs, June 27, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

Fri, June 28, 2024 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

Sat, June 29, 2024 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater

HAUSER – 2024 AUSTRALIA / NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES

Fri, April 12, 2024 - Brisbane, Australia - Brisbane Entertainment Centre

Sat, April 13, 2024 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena

Wed, April 17, 2024 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena

Fri, April 19, 2024 - Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena

Sat, April 20. 2024 - Perth, Australia - RAC Arena

HAUSER – 2024 JAPAN TOUR DATES

Wed, April 24, 2024 – Osaka, Japan – Osaka International Convention Center (Grand Cube)

Thurs, April 25, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo International Forum Hall A

Sat, April 27, 2024 – Tokyo, Japan – NHK Hall

HAUSER – 2024 MIDDLE EAST

Fri, May 16, 2024 – Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Opera

Sat, May 17, 2024 - Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Dubai Opera

HAUSER – 2024 EUROPE

Tues, July 9, 2024 – Tartu, Estonia - Tartu Lauluväljak

Wed, July 10, 2024 – Sigulda, Latvia - Castle Of The Livonian Order

Thurs, July 11, 2024 – Vilnius, Lithuania - Kalnų parkas

Sat, July 13, 2024 – Bucharest, Romania – The Roman Arenas

Sun, July 14, 2024 – Plovdiv, Bulgaria – Ancient Theatre

Mon, July 15, 2-24 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria – Ancient Theatre

Wed, July 17, 2024 – Regensburg, Germany - Thurn und Taxis Schlossfestspiele

Sun, July 21, 2024 - Łódź, Poland – Atlas Arena

Wed, July 24, 2024 – Nitra, Slovakia - Amfiteáter

Fri, July 26, 2024 - Kroměříž, Czechia - Kroměříž Archbishop's Palace

Sat, July 27, 2024 - Kroměříž, Czechia - Kroměříž Archbishop's Palace

Thurs, August 1, 2024 – Sitges, Spain – Jardins de Terramar

Sun, August 4, 2024 - Chiclana de la Frontera, Spain – Concert Music Festival

Wed, August 7, 2024 – Marbella, Spain – Starlite Marbella

FOR TICKETS & INFORMATION, PLEASE VISIT HAUSERofficial.com/event-directory.

ABOUT HAUSER

Following an incredible 10-year run as half of 2CELLOS, global superstar HAUSER has ushered in a new era as a solo artist and visual concept creator, using his innovative musical skills and irresistible charisma to bring a new wave of cello music to fans everywhere. Making his solo debut in 2020 with the release of Classic and The Player in 2022, HAUSER has amassed over a billion audio streams and 4 billion video views globally. Revered globally for his captivating live performance, the Croatian musician is a phenomenon that thrives on audience interaction, hitting the stage in over 40 countries across the globe (including historic venues like New York City's Radio City Music Hall and London's Royal Albert Hall) and performing alongside such wide-ranging acts as Andrea Bocelli, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Elton John. His electric stage presence has also led to several high-profile appearances, including an opening night performance at the 2022 Venice International Film Festival, performing at the Vatican for the Pope, and special features for both the NFL and UEFA. Named one of People Magazine's 2022 Sexiest Men Alive and featured by the likes of Rolling Stone, Forbes, and The New York Times, HAUSER has graced the stage for numerous broadcast performances, most recently adding Love Island to a long resume of appearances that includes The Bachelorette, TODAY Show, Good Morning America, Ellen, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, CNN en Español and more.

