Haut.AI Announces Commercial Availability of SkinGPT Technology and Launches Interactive 'Generative.Skin' Experience for Consumers

Revolutionizing the Beauty and Skincare Industry with Generative AI

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haut.AI, a global leader in AI-powered beauty intelligence tools, announces the commercial launch of SkinGPT, a revolutionary generative AI technology that brings true virtual skincare try-ons to the beauty industry. Designed for beauty brands, SkinGPT uses cutting-edge AI to simulate the effects of skincare products and treatments, enabling personalized, scientifically accurate, and engaging virtual experiences that transform how consumers explore and purchase skincare.

Haut.AI Announces SkinGPT & Generative.Skin Interactive Experience, Revolutionizing Skincare Industry with Generative AI Post this Generative.Skin by Haut.AI SkinGPT

As part of its mission to make personalized skincare more accessible, Haut.AI is also launching Generative.Skin : Library of Ingredient Effects. This interactive website allows individuals to explore how skincare ingredients impact their skin. Users upload a photo to receive hyper-realistic visualizations of how ingredients like retinol or Vitamin C address concerns such as pigmentation, redness, and breakouts. View official imagery here .

"At Haut.AI, we primarily serve the B2B market, but we wanted to share SkinGPT's groundbreaking capabilities with everyone," said Anastasia Georgievskaya, CEO of Haut.AI. "Our Generative Skin website allows end users to experience virtual try-ons while learning about skincare science. We hope this platform is as educational as it is exciting."

About SkinGPT: Redefining Beauty

SkinGPT uses generative AI to simulate the effects of skincare products, treatments, and external factors with remarkable precision. It allows beauty brands to showcase product impact over time.

Integrating seamlessly into e-commerce platforms, SkinGPT enhances shopping by enabling virtual product try-ons directly on product pages. Marketers can create compelling, data-backed visuals, while researchers can use the technology for product innovation.

About Generative.Skin

Generative.Skin allows users to explore skincare ingredient effects through realistic visual projections. Designed to educate and engage, the platform showcases both the benefits and limitations of popular ingredients. Haut.AI plans to expand this comprehensive skincare library with additional insights and ingredients.

About Haut.AI: Haut.AI is a leading AI company specializing in hyper-personalized beauty experiences, partnering with industry leaders like Beiersdorf, ULTA Beauty, and Grupo Boticário. For more information, visit www.haut.ai .

SOURCE Haut.AI