Haut.AI Launches AI-Powered Clinical Studies Software for Large-Scale Skin Studies Across Clinic, Hybrid, and At-Home Environments

Validated clinical studies software measures 48 biomarkers and reduces study setup time by more than 90%

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haut.AI, the leader in AI-powered skin intelligence, today launched its Clinical Studies Software, a validated platform designed to help skincare, beauty, ingredient, and dermatology companies conduct remote and hybrid clinical research across participant populations of hundreds to thousands.

Haut.AI Clinical Studies Software

The platform applies standardized image capture and AI-based measurement to quantify 48 validated biomarkers, including wrinkles, pigmentation, texture, acne, redness, and pore appearance. It enables researchers to collect data remotely or in clinics and generate claims-ready evidence across cohorts. The platform can reduce study setup time by more than 90%, from the typical 8 to 16 weeks to two or three days.

The launch addresses a persistent constraint in clinical skin research: for decades, clinical skin assessment has relied on controlled testing environments, costly instrumentation, limited participant pools, and manual grading by trained experts. Traditional studies typically enroll 30 to 35 participants. While these methods remain industry standards, they restrict study scale, raise costs, limit geographic reach, and produce results that vary between graders, making findings difficult to reproduce.

Grader variability is the core problem for R&D. The same skin can receive different scores from different experts, or from the same expert on different days, adding random noise that can obscure a real product effect. An AI model applies one standard to every image, in every location, at every timepoint. Its measurements are consistent by construction, so studies can run across multiple sites and regions without sending trained graders to each one, with results comparable across locations, timepoints, and capture settings.

This makes larger studies practical. Where a traditional study enrolls dozens of participants, the platform is designed to support hundreds or thousands, with at-home images delivering grading quality comparable to technician-captured photographs.

"Clinical research in beauty and skincare has reached an inflection point," said Anastasia Georgievskaya, CEO and Co-Founder of Haut.AI. "The industry has incredible expertise in clinical science, but the tools used to collect and analyze data have remained largely unchanged for years. Our goal is not to replace clinical studies. It's to enhance them by making skin measurable at scale. R&D teams that can measure continuously across larger populations don't just do better science; they make faster decisions."

Haut.AI's Skin-Measurement Models Demonstrate 0.97–0.98 Repeatability

Haut.AI's skin measurement technology was evaluated in a study conducted at Institut d'Expertise Clinique - I.E.C., compared with a consensus panel of expert graders.

The Clinical Studies Software is built on clinically validated AI models developed in collaboration with dermatologists. Validation demonstrated ICC 0.97 to 0.98 repeatability across five facial skin endpoints, a level of consistency considered excellent by clinical standards. For structural aging signs and pigmentation, the AI's grades correlate strongly with a dermatology expert consensus panel, and that agreement is maintained whether the image is captured on medical-grade equipment or by the participant on their own phone at home.

"Visible skin aging has always been harder to quantify with the same rigor we apply to molecular aging markers," said Varun Dwaraka, PhD, FRSB, Director of Research and Principal Investigator at TruDiagnostic. "Haut.AI's Clinical Studies Software gave us standardized, image-derived measures of facial aging traits that we could pair directly with our DNA methylation data. That combination let us treat visible aging as a quantitative trait alongside our biological measurements, instead of relying on subjective grading."

How Haut.ai's Clinical Studies Software Standardizes Remote Skin Measurement

The platform digitizes the full clinical workflow through five integrated layers. Where traditional studies take 8 to 16 weeks to set up, Haut.AI's Clinical Studies Software moves from setup to study start in two to three days.

Design: Researchers configure and control the study directly within the platform, defining participant lists, stage structure, session schedules, capture settings and optional surveys to gather additional data before data collection begins. Capture: Participants submit standardized images remotely or in-clinic using Haut.AI's LIQA™, Haut.AI's Live Image Quality Assurance™ technology. Measure: AI models quantify 48 validated biomarkers, including pigmentation, wrinkles, texture, acne, redness, pore quality and additional dermatological endpoints. Analyze: Researchers access cohort-level analytics, longitudinal tracking, phenotype segmentation and efficacy measurements through a centralized dashboard. Substantiate: Results are transformed into claims-ready reports and visual evidence packages that support product development, efficacy validation and consumer communication.

Haut.AI Automates Costly Repetitive Clinical Study Operations

In a traditional efficacy study, most of the cost sits in work that has to be repeated at every visit and every stage. Haut.AI's Clinical Studies Software automates that work through AI measurement and remote self-submission, while ethics approval, compliance, and recruitment remain with the research partner. Because remote capture removes per-participant site visit costs, teams can run larger cohorts for comparable total spend. Across a typical program, the platform delivers 3x average return on investment, based on an average of six studies per year.

What the platform replaces:

Clinical grading: AI scoring replaces manual rating at every visit

Site monitoring: participants self-submit remotely, with no on-site monitoring visits

Operational study management: the platform handles participant tracking, scheduling, and completeness

Data management and reporting: cohort and individual reports are generated automatically

These four functions carry no added cost, so budget scales with recruitment, not with headcount or visits.

Proven Across Large-Scale Studies with Global Beauty and R&D Leaders

The Clinical Studies Software builds on technology already deployed by some of the world's largest beauty, skincare, and ingredient companies, from Fortune 500 personal-care manufacturers to global active-ingredient houses and leading retail beauty brands, including:

A single consumer study screening more than 7,000 participants for a global personal care company

Yearlong longitudinal skin research programs run by Fortune 500 beauty manufacturers

Formulation and ingredient evaluation for global active ingredient suppliers

Standardized remote and hybrid clinical workflows deployed across markets for a luxury beauty group

Privacy and Data Separation Are Built Into the Platform

Privacy is built into the platform's design. All facial imagery used in analysis is anonymized via Haut.AI's patented Skin Atlas technology, and personal and recruitment data remains with the research partner.

Press Kit: Download images and supporting media assets here

About Haut.AI

Haut.AI is a SaaS technology company at the forefront of generative AI-powered skincare personalization and skin intelligence. Founded by scientists and AI innovators, the company has built proprietary technology that turns skin data into objective, quantifiable intelligence across all skin tones and body regions. Haut.AI collaborates with leading global beauty and wellness brands including Neutrogena, Beiersdorf, Ulta Beauty, and Grupo Boticário, enabling them to deliver science-backed, hyper-personalized skincare experiences that drive measurable consumer engagement and business impact.

For more information, visit www.haut.ai | @haut.ai

SOURCE Haut.AI