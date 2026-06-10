Haut.AI Collaborates with OLAY on Virtual Companion Technology to Power Clinically Modeled Skincare Simulations

NEW YORK, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haut.AI today announced its collaboration with OLAY, a Procter & Gamble (P&G) brand, to introduce an innovative Virtual Companion technology within the OLAY Skin Advisor experience. This new capability leverages generativeAI and clinical data modeling to simulate how a recommended skincare routine is expected to perform over time.

Haut.AI x OLAY

Developed in partnership with OLAY, the Virtual Companion experience helps shoppers gain confidence before they buy by providing a more personalized projection of potential product benefits backed by OLAY's clinical science. After analyzing their skin, the system matches each user to an AI-generated skin profile. The user's skin characteristics are then mapped onto the Virtual Companion, allowing product effects to be simulated in a controlled, consistent way. This approach enables more reliable, personalized projections of how skin may improve over 4-8 weeks (based on clinical data) while using OLAY's recommended routine.

Introducing Virtual Companion Technology for Skin

Within the OLAY Skin Advisor experience, users first complete a skin analysis by taking a guided selfie using Haut.AI's LIQA™ (Live Image Quality Assessment) technology. The system detects key skin concerns and provides personalized insights, including education and ingredient benefits, along with a recommended skincare routine. Building on this analysis, the Virtual Companion experience allows users to visualize how their skin may evolve over time with continued use of the recommended routine.

This Virtual Companion experience is powered by a multi-step AI system designed to prioritize scientific accuracy, consistency, and transparency:

Diverse synthetic faces dataset: The system draws on a dataset of over 10,000 AI-generated face profiles, representing a wide range of ages and facial features, guided by OLAY's research into what makes personalized before-and-after images relevant. High-quality image capture with LIQA: Haut.AI's LIQA technology provides real-time guidance to help users take photos with optimal lighting and clarity, improving the reliability of analysis.

Digital Virtual Companion matching: Based on the captured image and detected features, a proprietary engine identifies the closest matching "Virtual Companion", a representative skin model aligned with the user's characteristics.

Skin concern mapping: The user's specific skin concerns, such as wrinkles, pigmentation, or texture, are mapped onto the selected Virtual Companion, creating a "before" image whose key concerns are similar to the user's.

Simulation with SkinGPT: Haut.AI's SkinGPT then simulates how recommended products are expected to impact the Virtual Companion's skin over time based on clinical data.

This process ensures each user can see a clinical-backed example of how OLAY's recommended routine of products can perform on a person they can relate to.

Built on OLAY's Decades of Clinical Science

As OLAY celebrates the 10-year anniversary of Skin Advisor, a revolutionary experience for its time, consumers are now able to visualize the decades of complex clinical data in an understandable and personal way.

"OLAY has a 70+ year legacy of proven science and trusted results across skin types," said Mike Jutt, Vice President of Research & Development for OLAY at Procter & Gamble. "With the updated OLAY Skin Advisor technology, we're bringing that expertise into the digital space and making it more accessible to women around the world. Rather than simply filtering a person's image to suggest a desired outcome, we use models built on decades of clinical research to help illustrate what's possible through OLAY's superior science and ingredient efficacy."

By separating analysis from visualization, the system ensures that AI is used to inform how consumers understand their skin.

A Legacy of Science, Reimagined Through Generative AI

SkinGPT, Haut.AI's proprietary generative AI model for skin simulations, represents the company's pioneering work in bringing generative AI to the beauty and skincare industry. Combined with advancements in explainable machine learning and multi-modal skin analysis, it enables a new generation of intelligent, adaptive experiences that extend beyond traditional beauty tech.

"Together with OLAY, we've applied SkinGPT in a completely new way - expanding how generative AI can be used to showcase skincare results in a way that is tailored to the user's skin characteristics, without relying on generic before-and-after examples.," said Anastasia Georgievskaya, CEO and Co-founder of Haut.AI. "This collaboration reflects a shared ambition to raise the standard for digital skincare experiences - connecting scientific research and advances in AI with everyday consumer journeys in a more meaningful and trustworthy way."

About Haut.AI

Haut.AI is a SaaS technology company at the forefront of generative AI-powered skincare personalization and skin intelligence. Founded by scientists and AI innovators, the company has built proprietary technology that turns skin data into objective, quantifiable intelligence across all skin tones and body regions. Haut.AI collaborates with leading global beauty and wellness brands including Neutrogena, Beiersdorf, Ulta Beauty, and Grupo Boticário, enabling them to deliver science-backed, hyper-personalized skincare experiences that drive measurable consumer engagement and business impact. For more information, visit www.haut.ai

About OLAY

OLAY is a worldwide leader in skin care and has been trusted by women for over 70 years. In 2021, it became the first mass skin care brand in the US to commit to zero skin retouching in all advertising to show real results. With a belief in an inclusive beauty standard, as the #1 anti-aging skin care brand, OLAY delivers innovative, high performing products backed by proven science and trusted results that work for all skin tones. Among its award-winning portfolio are the Most Awarded Serum* (Super Serum), the #1 Most Awarded Retinol** (Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer) and the Most Awarded Facial Cleanser Collection^ (Cleansing Melts).

SOURCE Haut.AI