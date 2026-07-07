Haut.AI Launches New AI-Powered Body Analysis as Consumer Demand for Personalized Bodycare Accelerates

New research reveals rising body skin concerns and growing consumer trust in AI-powered skincare guidance

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Haut.AI, the award-winning leader in AI-powered skin intelligence and generative skincare personalization, today announced the launch of its new Body Analysis platform, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered body skin analysis technology, designed to help beauty and wellness brands deliver personalized, data-driven bodycare experiences for beauty consumers at scale. Consumers can now try the body skin analysis and bodycare product recommendation platform.

Haut.AI Body Analysis

The launch arrives as the global beauty market grows 10% year-on-year, with NielsenIQ data showing that over half of today's consumers are seeking out AI-powered shopping tools to personalize their purchases.* Haut.AI's platform meets this exact moment, bringing clinically informed AI skin analysis and personalized product recommendations to help brands better address rising consumer demand for more intelligent and individualized bodycare solutions.

The announcement is accompanied by new consumer research revealing wide body skin concerns and growing consumer openness toward AI-powered bodycare guidance. According to the survey of 1,238 U.S. women, 80% of respondents feel pressure to have "healthy-looking" or "flawless" skin, nearly 40% feel insecure showing their body skin, and 43% have changed plans because of body skin concerns.

Bringing AI Skin Intelligence Beyond the Face

Haut.AI's new Body Analysis module expands the company's AI skin-analysis platform beyond the face. The technology delivers objective, quantitative skin measurement across the full body through a single unified pipeline Haut.AI's suite of AI-powered skin intelligence solutions.

Positioned as a first-of-its-kind full-body skin intelligence platform for B2B beauty and wellness partners, the technology's primary differentiator is its unified model architecture, which covers every body region without relying on fragmented or body-part-specific systems.

The technology was trained on more than 100,000 skin images across multiple body parts and validated across all six Fitzpatrick skin types (FST1–FST6) and genders as part of Haut.AI's fairness-by-design approach to AI-powered skin analysis. Body coverage includes face, neck, torso (front and back), arms, hands (palm and dorsal), legs and feet. All regions are analyzed through a single segmentation model and the platform enables product recommendations and personalized bodycare experiences.

"Consumers rarely expect bodycare products to deliver visible results beyond basic moisturization, largely because products are not properly matched to their individual skin needs," said Anastasia Georgievskaya, CEO & Co-Founder of Haut.AI and a scientist with a Master's degree in bioengineering and biophysics. "Body skin is just as complex as facial skin, yet while the beauty industry has developed sophisticated systems for facial skin analysis and recommendations, brands have lacked the infrastructure needed to deliver the same level of intelligence and personalization for bodycare. Body Analysis changes that by providing objective, quantitative skin data across the full body through a unified AI model, enabling more precise product recommendations, better consumer outcomes, and stronger long-term trust in the category."

New Research Reveals Rising Consumer Body Skin Concerns

Haut.AI's consumer survey highlights the growing emotional and behavioral impact of body skin concerns, particularly during summer months when body skin visibility increases.

According to the findings:

81% of consumers regularly use bodycare products

91% expose more of their body skin during summer months

Nearly 40% feel insecure showing their body skin

Nearly 50% say body skin concerns impact their enjoyment of summer at least moderately

The research also revealed that body skin concerns are increasingly shaping consumer behavior:

43% have changed plans because of body skin concerns

45% say cost prevents routine consistency

36% say bodycare routines involve too many steps

34% say they do not know what products to use

Consumers cited dryness and hyperpigmentation among their top body skin concerns, with hyperpigmentation ranking as one of the most difficult conditions to manage.

Consumers Increasingly Trust AI for Bodycare Guidance

At the same time, Haut.AI's findings point to rapidly growing consumer trust in AI-powered beauty guidance and personalized digital diagnostics.

The survey found:

62% of consumers are interested in or already use AI for skincare or bodycare advice

74% believe AI could make bodycare routines easier or more effective

For beauty brands and retailers, the findings signal a major shift in consumer expectations — from static product discovery toward intelligent, personalized bodycare experiences.

Preview results and request to download the full report here

Press Kit: Download images, infographic, and supporting media assets here

About Haut.AI

Haut.AI is a SaaS technology company at the forefront of generative AI-powered skincare personalization and skin intelligence. Founded by scientists and AI innovators, the company has built proprietary technology that turns skin data into objective, quantifiable intelligence across all skin tones and body regions. Haut.AI collaborates with leading global beauty and wellness brands including Neutrogena, Beiersdorf, Ulta Beauty, and Grupo Boticário, enabling them to deliver science-backed, hyper-personalized skincare experiences that drive measurable consumer engagement and business impact.

For more information, visit www.haut.ai | @haut.ai

*NIQ State of Global Beauty 2026: https://nielseniq.com/global/en/insights/report/2026/niq-state-of-global-beauty-2026/?_gl=11v6bgxd_upMQ.._gaMTEyMTAxMDY3OS4xNzgzMzY5OTYw_ga_KKW9KLS56JczE3ODMzNjk5NTgkbzEkZzAkdDE3ODMzNjk5NTgkajYwJGwwJGgw

SOURCE Haut.AI