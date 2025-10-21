Haut.AI Launches Ground Breaking GenAI Powered Skin Aging Simulation

Empowering People to See – and Change – Their Future Selves, with Noom as the First Partner

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Haut.AI, the global leader in AI-powered skin analysis and longevity innovation, today announced the launch of SkinGPT's Aging Model , a new generative AI technology capable of realistically simulating up to 40 years of skin aging under different lifestyle and environmental conditions. Noom, the digital health platform, is the first partner to offer this technology, showing their members a 30-year preview to inspire healthier choices in their daily lives.

For the first time, individuals can see two versions of their future self… one shaped by healthy choices such as improved diet, exercise, and skincare, and one altered by the visible toll of unhealthy habits. From skin texture and tone to weight-related changes, the simulation captures the compounding effects of daily behaviors in stunning, hyper-realistic, identity-preserving detail.

SkinGPT's Aging Model: SkinGPT is Haut.AI's generative AI platform for hyper-realistic skin simulations, enabling virtual try-ons in skincare. Now, SkinGPT expands its capabilities with the new Aging Model: a scientifically trained, identity-preserving simulation tool that enables brands to visualize how skin changes with time, lifestyle, and care. The model first predicts a user's perceived age, then allows partners to add or subtract years with precise, photo-realistic results. Unlike generic filters, SkinGPT preserves facial identity to ensure photo-realism. The model offers two modes: Skin Aging Mode, which focuses only on dermatological changes, and Full-Face Aging Mode, which extends to hair graying, UV exposure, and weight-related effects. Trained on large skin datasets, it delivers rapid, hyper-realistic simulations in seconds, empowering partners to transform abstract health and skincare advice into vivid, personalized experiences.

Partnering with Noom: The first company to bring this innovation to its community is Noom, the leading digital health platform helping millions achieve sustainable weight management and lifestyle change. Through Haut.AI's technology, Noom is launching Future Me, an AI-driven tool that empowers users with a visceral understanding of how their decisions today directly shape their long-term health and appearance.

"Haut.AI is proud to launch this groundbreaking technology with Noom, a partner that shares our mission to help people make healthier choices and extend their healthspan," said Anastasia Georgievskaya, CEO & Co-Founder of Haut.AI. "With our new SkinGPT Aging Model, people can see their future selves – healthy or unhealthy – side by side. This visualization turns abstract health advice into undeniable reality, motivating action today for a longer, healthier tomorrow. Beauty and wellness are no longer reactive; they're predictive and empowering."

This innovation helps users more easily commit to healthier habits and follow the personalized protocols recommended by the app. While Haut.AI and Noom first previewed the experience at HLTH 2025, the official launch represents something much bigger – a redefinition of how industries approach aging, prevention, and consumer engagement.

Future Me is already available within the Noom app as part of the free microhabits tier and will roll out to all members in the coming weeks.

"Thanks to our partnership with Haut.AI, we're helping people see the future in real time," said Geoff Cook, CEO of Noom. "By visualizing how today's habits can shape tomorrow's health, we're turning abstract goals into tangible motivation — empowering people to make better decisions now so they can live better longer."

Future Industry Applications and Impact:

Transform Customer Education : SkinGPT gives shoppers a first-of-its-kind glimpse into their own skin's future, visualizing how routines, sun exposure, or lifestyle choices may affect them over time. This turns abstract product claims into personalized, science-backed experiences that build trust and drive adoption.

: SkinGPT gives shoppers a first-of-its-kind glimpse into their own skin's future, visualizing how routines, sun exposure, or lifestyle choices may affect them over time. This turns abstract product claims into personalized, science-backed experiences that build trust and drive adoption. Simulate Ingredient Efficacy : The platform can approximate the impact of commonly used anti-aging ingredients over time, providing compelling, evidence-based visualizations of "what's possible" with consistent care. Brands can highlight the science behind their formulations without over-promising specific product outcomes.

: The platform can approximate the impact of commonly used anti-aging ingredients over time, providing compelling, evidence-based visualizations of "what's possible" with consistent care. Brands can highlight the science behind their formulations without over-promising specific product outcomes. Reinvent Product Storytelling: By illustrating side-by-side scenarios – such as "with vs. without" the use of key actives – SkinGPT makes complex dermatological science both visual and persuasive. This storytelling power creates new opportunities for personalized marketing, product discovery, and immersive retail or digital activations.

About Haut.AI

Haut.AI is a SaaS technology company at the forefront of generative AI-powered skincare personalization. Founded by scientists and AI innovators, Haut.AI collaborates with leading beauty brands including Neutrogena, Beiersdorf, Ulta Beauty, and Grupo Boticário. The company's proprietary skin analysis engine and personalization tools empower brands to deliver science-backed, hyper-personalized experiences that drive measurable business impact.

About Noom

Noom is the leading platform for preventive health and longevity solutions, empowering everyone, everywhere to live better longer — every day. Noom Health partners with top health plans and employers to offer a suite of solutions, including Noom Med, Noom Weight with SmartRx, Noom Weight, Noom weight with GLP-1Rx, Noom Diabetes, and Noom Diabetes Prevention Program, to millions. Noom has received multiple National Institute of Health grants and was the first mobile app recognized by the CDC as a certified diabetes prevention program. With offices in New York City and Princeton, NJ, Noom has been named one of Inc.'s Best Places to Work and Fortune's Best Workplaces in Technology.

