Haute Pursuit Launches Mobile Browser Shopping Assistant Alongside Apple's iOS15 Release

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haute Pursuit, a luxury fashion shopping assistant that connects to your browser, announced its expansion into mobile with the release of Apple iOS15, on September 20.

Haute Pursuit identifies when a user is shopping and searches its database of online retailers for discounts of up to 80%. The extension is the first mobile shopping assistant that doesn't rely on discount codes or cashback, which both offer limited savings.

The iOS 15 update, which enables browser extensions, will change the landscape of mobile shopping. The Haute Pursuit browser extension eliminates the need to jump between apps and browser windows in an attempt to find the best price.

"I have spent over a decade shopping online sales and sharing deals," says Hayley Corwick, Haute Pursuit co-founder and the creator of the shopping blog, Madison Avenue Spy. "Haute Pursuit arms shoppers with the tools to feel confident about their purchases and the ability to harness this technology for mobile puts the power in the consumer's hands."

Haute Pursuit has relationships with over 30,000 online retailers who offer their merchandise at substantial discounts. After downloading the extension, users will automatically have the best deal delivered, right on their screen, as they shop.

"We have saved a substantial amount of money for thousands of beta users," said James LaPorte, co-founder of Haute Pursuit," Our number one request was to expand to mobile, and we're thrilled to be able to deliver Haute Pursuit to all iOS 15 devices at launch."

About Haute Pursuit

Haute Pursuit is a web and mobile browser extension that enables you to find the best price while you're shopping, automatically. The extension is available on Chrome, Firefox, and Safari.

