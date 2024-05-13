Havas and BETC open "Maison BETC" in New York

The strategic & creative agency is dedicated to luxury, beauty, and lifestyle brands

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - BETC, the strategic and creative agency of the Havas Group is thrilled to announce the launch of "Maison BETC" in New York, dedicated to luxury, beauty, and premium fashion and lifestyle brands.

From left: Kathrin Lausch, Florent Imbert, and Clement Boisseau. PHOTO:Celeste Sloman (CNW Group/Havas)

With over 25 years of experience in the French luxury industry, BETC boasts a distinctive blend of innovative strategies, unparalleled creativity, and impeccable craftsmanship. Now, Maison BETC has set its sights on the United States, and is poised to export its expertise and elevate American luxury brands both domestically and globally. Maison BETC's presence in New York City embodies the ambition to illuminate the brilliance of American luxury gems, while also providing enhanced support to their esteemed French luxury clients—comprising numerous brands and houses within LVMH, L'Oréal Luxe Division, Richemont, and beyond—in servicing the American market.

"What is really enthusing in the opening of Maison BETC in NYC is the possibility to make our know-how in luxury and beauty—perceived as unrivaled—available for American premium clients, and also for the European ones who have high ambitions in the American market. It is so exciting to launch Maison BETC at the very moment when we have the honor to be ranked the #1 creative agency in the world by WARC," says Mercedes Erra, founder of BETC. Stéphane Xiberras, President and CCO of BETC, adds: "We are very proud of what we have been doing from Paris and believe that we can bring a unique mix to the table."

For Donna Murphy, Global CEO of Havas Creative Network and Havas Health & You, the opening of Maison BETC is a great opportunity: "The Havas family is thrilled to complement Maison BETC's unique expertise, with new capabilities in premiumization, AI, CX, brand codes elevation, and cultural connections with the most affluent consumers across North America."

Masion BETC is run by three co-founders, a trio of seasoned luxury and advertising experts , who share their luxury and beauty expertise, as well as their unique blend of American market knowledge and French origins: Kathrin Lausch, Chief Marketing Officer; Florent Imbert, Chief Creative Officer; and Clément Boisseau, Chief Strategy Officer. Together, they form a dynamic leadership team poised to drive Maison BETC to new heights.

Havas and Maison BETC are thrilled to launch with inaugural projects with esteemed clients such as Boucheron US and Diageo US. Additionally, the agency is excited to unveil the publication of an ad hoc Prosumer Report, the proprietary Havas research tool that predicts future dynamics and behaviors. This Prosumer Report, The Future of Luxury, has been conducted in 9 countries, –including the US, among "aspirational luxury consumers" and "prosumers." It unveils new insights on what customers expect in terms of digital innovation, cultural footprint, and artistic collaborations, as well as the new role of second-hand luxury and other emerging trends shaping the future of luxury offerings.

About Maison BETC

Maison BETC, headquartered in New York, is a strategic and creative agency committed to serving premium luxury, fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands across the United States. It seamlessly integrates the craft, creativity and innovation in luxury of BETC Paris with the extensive network of Havas in the U.S., delivering unparalleled expertise.

Maison BETC, the new joint venture between Havas and BETC, is a global network with Havas having 22,000 people around the world in over 100 countries and BETC 1,700 people worldwide the collective strength and talent pool ensure exceptional results for clients."

