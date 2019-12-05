Havas' Battery Annex Receives 2019 Best of Hollywood Award

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Battery Annex has been honored with the 2019 Best of Hollywood Award in the Advertising Agency category by the Hollywood Award Program.

Each year, the Hollywood Award Program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the Hollywood area a great place to live, work and play. Battery counts such Hollywood-based companies on its client roster as Netflix, NBCUniversal, CBS, and Paramount Pictures.

"When we started Battery, we planted our flag on Sunset Blvd. in the middle of Hollywood to draw on this community's unparalleled talent pool," says Anson Sowby, CEO and co-founder of Battery Annex.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the Hollywood Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About Hollywood Award Program

The Hollywood Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the Hollywood area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The Hollywood Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

About Battery Annex

Founded by Anson Sowby and Philip Khosid, Battery Annex's mission is to create advertising that's as sought-after as entertainment. Honored as an Ad Age Small Agency of the Year in 2018, 2016 and 2015, as well as being recognized as a Top 50 Fastest Growing Private Company in Los Angeles County three years in a row, Battery Annex creates global advertising campaigns for such brands as Netflix, Royal Bank of Canada and Activision Blizzard. Battery Annex is part of the Havas global advertising network. More information can be found at batteryagency.com.

Media Contact

Kelly Evans

Kelly.Evans@Havasformula.com

314-323-0744

SOURCE Battery Annex

Related Links

https://batteryagency.com

