Havas Creative Network Elevates Republica's Jorge A. Plasencia to Global Chief Client Officer Role

After growing Republica Havas from the ground up, Plasencia's new role will help bolster the creative network on a larger scale

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Havas today announced the appointment of Jorge A. Plasencia as Global Chief Client Officer of the Havas Creative Network.

In this new role, Plasencia will work closely with internal teams to focus on comprehensive engagement strategies, integrating capabilities and identifying partnerships and growth opportunities for both new and existing clients. He will maintain his role as Chairman & CEO of Republica Havas, which he co-founded back in 2006.

Jorge A. Plasencia (CNW Group/Havas Creative)

"Jorge's deep understanding of client needs and his ability to deliver bespoke engagement strategies at every touchpoint have proved to be very successful for Republica. We look forward to Jorge scaling these efforts for the greater network," shared Donna Murphy, Global CEO of the Havas Creative Network & Havas Health Network.

Prior to joining Havas, Plasencia held various executive marketing and communications roles at Univision. He was previously Vice President at Estefan Enterprises, leading marketing and communications, business strategy, and serving on the management team of major recording artists, including Gloria Estefan and Shakira.

As part of his professional career, he was the very first director of Hispanic marketing for the Florida Marlins and was selected "Hispanic Marketer of the Year" the same year the team won its first World Series championship.

"Havas partners with some of the leading brands in the world. Considering our best-in-class offerings and top industry talent, I'm thrilled to deepen our current relationships and unlock opportunities with new clients, as well," Plasencia commented.

