HAVAS CREATIVE NETWORK EXPANDS MELISSA TIFRERE'S LEADERSHIP REMIT ACROSS ITS NEW YORK AND CHICAGO VILLAGES

Tifrere takes on the role of Chief Production Officer as the network further invests into emerging technologies and tools.

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Havas Creative Network announced today the promotion of Melissa Tifrere to Chief Production Officer across its New York and Chicago villages. In her new role, she will lead the production teams and champion talent growth in the North America region.

Melissa Tifrere (CNW Group/Havas Worldwide, LLC)

Since her previous role as Head of Integrated Production, Havas New York, Tifrere has been a key factor in elevating the work of the agency, bringing her brilliant eye to the output in Superbowl work for Silk with Jeremy Renner, an award-winning PSA for the harris project, and a partnership with New York pastry chef Dominique Ansel for NewYork-Presbyterian Hospitals.

"Over the course of my 15-year career, I've had the privilege of collaborating with some of advertising's most creative and innovative artists," said Tifrere. "It's an honor to expand my role to work with more creators across our North American village and continue to thread the needle throughout all our integrated production models."

Tifrere's remarkable contributions to production craft have been recognized and celebrated with awards from prestigious organizations, including the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, The Emmy's, The One Show, D&AD, and the AICP Awards. In addition to her remarkable work in the advertising world, she is a dedicated advocate for the industry. Earlier this year, she joined AdGreen as co-chair, alongside other production industry professionals with a goal to reduce the industry's carbon footprint on set. She supports and mentors emerging talent on both the agency side as well as in the production community, further solidifying her reputation as a thought leader and influencer in advertising.

Dan Lucey, co-CEO and CCO of Havas New York and Myra Nussbaum, President and CCO of Havas Chicago said jointly: "We have always prioritized production brilliance and quality content. We're excited to elevate Melissa into a role that will raise the bar on our production capabilities across both offices."

The announcement comes just a few weeks after Havas announced its new Converged operating system at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The network also has an existing partnership with software company Adobe.

Tifrere is based in New York City and reports to Lucey and Nussbaum.

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications networks, with more than 22,000 people in over 100 countries sharing one single mission: to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses, and people. Havas has developed a fully integrated model through its 70+ Havas Villages around the world, covering all communication activities. The teams of the three business units, Havas Creative Network, Havas Media Network, and Havas Health & You, work together with agility and in perfect synergy to offer tailor-made, innovative solutions to clients who support them in their positive transformation. Havas is committed to building a diverse culture where everybody feels they belong and can be themselves and thrive. Havas integrated into Vivendi, a global leader in media, entertainment, and communications, in December 2017. Further information about Havas is available at www.havas.com.

