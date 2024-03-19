HAVAS CX WELCOMES ARTHUR FULLERTON AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

Fullerton's appointment further accelerates the agency's momentum just two months after David Shulman began his role as CX CEO.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Havas CX announced today the appointment of Arthur Fullerton as global Chief Technology Officer. Fullerton transitions from his role at Publicis Groupe to lead the technology practice for the global network. He will be based in New York and report to Havas CX Global CEO David Shulman.

David Shulman (left) and Arthur Fullerton (right). (CNW Group/Havas CX)

"Arthur brings a level of expertise that will propel the agency's delivery of extraordinary solutions that drive our clients' businesses," said Shulman. "Powering our approach across all things CX, his arrival marks a new chapter for Havas in the space of AI, innovation and digital capabilities."

As a coach, mentor, and leader, Fullerton has a knack for recognizing and retaining top talent. He has previously spearheaded award-winning campaigns for brands like Verizon and Vans, creating a global e-commerce platform for the latter that redefined shoe customization and bolstered double digit year-over-year revenue growth.

"Utilizing my technical skills is crucial, but equally as important to me is applying the leadership and strategy necessary to align our teams, our technology solutions, and our clients' business objectives," said Fullerton. "At Havas we build Meaningful Brands, and it's the role of experience to translate a brand's promise into interactions that deliver value for people. I'm excited to work with the team to drive momentum and take a human-centered approach in everything we do."

Fullerton has also served pro-bono as the Chief Technology Officer for Women Who Create since June 2021. A community of talented multicultural women, Women Who Create works towards the goal of increasing retention, gender and ethnic diversity, and the number of women in leadership positions in creative industries. He is originally from Canada currently resides in Clinton Hill with his wife and three kids.

"Arthur brings that perfect combination of technical acumen, operational experience and empathetic approach to this CTO role," said Donna Murphy, Global CEO of Havas Creative Network and Havas Health & You. "With Shulman and Fullerton's leadership, I'm confident that we're arming our teams with the capability to craft seamless, personalized customer journeys that make a meaningful difference. I couldn't think of a stronger duo to helm our CX network."

ABOUT HAVAS CX

Havas CX is a global network committed to delivering meaningful brand experiences across the entire customer journey. It brings together more than 1,800 people in 26 Havas Villages in 19 countries with key hubs in London, Paris, New York and Mumbai.

The network includes 20 of Havas' global agency groups including ekino, BETC FULLSIX, Think Design, and Gate One, among others.

Havas CX is a powerhouse of experts in every area of digital transformation and design, customer experience and customer engagement, eCommerce and much more.

