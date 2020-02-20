Havas Edge Announces the Promotion of Abed Abusaleh to CEO as Steve Netzley to focus on Edge Performance Network development and expansion in his role of Global CEO of the Edge Performance Network

Since his arrival in 2002, Abed Abusaleh has been a dynamic and creative force within Havas Edge. His natural leadership talent combined with his passion for performance marketing and Edge's clients saw Abed grow quickly within the agency from a media assistant on the Long-Form team to his most recent position as EVP of Media. His promotion to co-CEO has been met with overwhelming support from the Havas Edge team and the agency's clients.

"This company has been a dynamic part of my life for over 18 years. I am passionate about our clients, the innovative work that we do, and the incredible staff and culture we have at Havas Edge. I am proud to lead our company in a greater capacity as we look toward the future of Performance Marketing," said Abusaleh.

Steve Netzley, founder and CEO of Havas Edge and the Edge Performance Network, will serve as the co-CEO of Havas Edge for the duration of 2020 as he transitions his focus to the rapid growth of the network globally. He will continue to support global clients of Havas Edge and the Edge Performance Network, and with the support of Vivendi and Havas through acquisitions and start-ups, seek to grow EPN throughout North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

"The creation of the Edge Performance Network began over four years ago and it has been embraced by clients from both Europe and North America. They are now looking for us to build on this success and I'm excited by the challenge of delivering for them," said Steve Netzley, Global CEO of the Edge Performance Network. "I am passionate about this advancement in the performance marketing industry, inspired by the opportunity to build the world's first global performance marketing network. I look forward to expanding my partnership with all the CEOs of the EPN agencies; Abed Abusaleh, Taft Zitoun, Andy Sloan, and Leila Andre. These are incredibly talented, successful, and passionate leaders that I've been privileged to work with and build around."

These promotions are accompanied by several other leadership changes within Havas Edge including; Jennifer Peabody being promoted to the role of President, Jim Lyons to the role of Chief Strategy Officer, and Greg Johnson as the agency's first Chief Growth Officer.

About Havas Edge:

Havas Edge succeeds by helping build our clients' businesses and brands – in that order. With over 30 years of experience across digital, broadcast and media domains, Edge is a leader in leveraging predictive analytics and proprietary data analysis to help clients maximize revenue. Our experienced creative and production team, media strategists and data analysts work together to develop and execute highly profitable performance marketing campaigns using the most advanced attribution models in the industry. For more information visit http://www.havasedge.com

About the Edge Performance Network:

The Edge Performance Network is the largest full-service Performance Marketing group in the World, providing an international resource for clients who seek an integrated performance marking approach on a global level. The Edge Performance Network is vertically integrated, offering clients experience and expertise in all aspects of performance marketing, from analytics to strategy, creative and production, media planning and buying across all channels, as well as the industry's best attribution and modeling capabilities. Led by Performance Marketing giants Havas Edge, All Response Media and Revenue Frontier, the network is expanding in North America and Europe, with 8 offices located in Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, Boston, London, Leeds, Amsterdam, and a newly launched office in Paris.

For more information visit http://www.edgeperformancenetwork.com

SOURCE Havas Edge

