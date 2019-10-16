Havas FORMULATIN Named Agency of the Year at 2019 Hispanic Public Relations Association's BRAVO Awards

"Being named Agency of the Year has been a dream of ours since Havas FORMULATIN formed in 2008," said CEO Michael Olguin. "Maria Amor and her team have worked incredibly hard and delivered some truly exceptional programs for clients this year, so I couldn't be prouder of them and their accomplishments. This definitely stands out as a major milestone in our agency's history."

In addition to Agency of the Year, this year Havas FORMULATIN won three BRAVO Awards for outstanding campaign work in the categories of Best Sports Campaign (Golden Boy's Cinco de Mayo Fight), Best Technology Campaign (TurboTax Gives You Mas), and Best Integrated Marketing Campaign (also TurboTax).

"Havas FORMULATIN has been a long-standing partner," said Alejandra Molinari, PR communications senior manager, Latino and Self-Employed media strategy, TurboTax. "Each year we continue to be impressed with the results they deliver, their strategic approach to our business, knowledge of the consumer and marketplace, as well as the team's hard work and passion for the brand. This was our most successful integrated PR Latinx program to date and we could not have done it without them."

This year's four wins join the agency's previous 12 for a total of 16 awards earned, making Havas FORMULATIN the most-lauded in HPRA history. Over the years, the firm has won for campaigns executed on behalf of numerous clients, including Wonderful Pistachios (Best Food & Beverage, Best Health & Nutrition), Tecate (Best Sports), and Mi Pueblo (Best Internal Communications).

About the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA)

Founded in 1984, the Hispanic Public Relations Association (HPRA) is the foremost organization of Hispanic public relations practitioners in the U.S. HPRA is a resource for communications professionals and for individuals seeking Hispanic market expertise. It is dedicated to the recognition and advancement of Hispanics in public relations through year-round programs, professional development seminars and networking. HPRA hosts one of the most anticipated annual events and industry awards: the HPRA Bravo Awards, recognizing the most outstanding campaigns in the marketplace. The national organization aims to meet the professional needs of the growing number of Hispanic PR practitioners, independents and agencies throughout the U.S. HPRA National, its Chapters and those Chapters in formation are paving the way for the next phase of growth and evolution in the PR industry, especially in the Hispanic market space. For more information please visit www.hpra-usa.org.

About Havas FORMULATIN

Part of Havas Formula's integrated marketing offering, Havas FORMULATIN is a national Hispanic PR agency dedicated to developing programs for clients seeking to connect with the incredibly influential U.S. Latino community. Founded in 2008 and based in Miami, the award-winning firm is comprised of bilingual and bicultural PR practitioners who excel at understanding the cultural and emotional nuances of Latinos and weaving these insights into strategic programs that are designed to leave a lasting impression on consumers. Havas FORMULATIN has represented such high-profile clients as TurboTax, Golden Boy Promotions, Tecate, Wonderful Pistachios, Nestlé, Tequila Herradura, Bimbo Bakeries USA and Panda Express, among others.

SOURCE Havas FORMULATIN

Related Links

https://www.havasformula.com

