Havas Group Continues Rapid Expansion of Red Havas

"The combination of a global pandemic along with the political and social atmosphere of the last two years not only left a dramatic imprint on global society but has dramatically and permanently changed the way people around the world consume media and content," says James Wright, global CEO of Red Havas and global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective. "We are now living in an era where consumption is more global, more diversified, more simultaneous and at higher volumes than ever before across platforms. In response to this, brand demand for seamless and integrated communications across multiple platforms and regions continues to grow at an exponential rate. This expansion better positions us to bring the future of PR and communications to our clients anywhere and everywhere."

Since its launch in 2019 and subsequent Red Havas Health launch in 2021, Red Havas has proven its Merged Media philosophy, growing at an exponential rate and continuing the mobilization of the PR offering across the Havas Group. Key client wins over the past year include Jaguar Land Rover, Adidas, ManpowerGroup, Novartis, United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), Skillsoft, Sportline, AU10TIX, Likewize, Far East Hospitality, Changi Airport Group, Beiersdorf (Elastoplast and Nivea) and Janison.

Red Havas will also enjoy the benefit of the backing of the world's largest health network, Havas Health & You, under CEO Donna Murphy, and the global footprint and expertise of Havas Creative Group under its Global CEO Chris Hirst. The consolidation of these assets will allow the network to operate in a unified way across its seven disciplines around the world: health and wellness, corporate PR and reputation management, technology and e-commerce, consumer & lifestyle, automotive & mobility, travel & hospitality, and internal communications.

Red Havas' business model, with its unique Merged Media approach, is set up perfectly to help brands of today and tomorrow form their Merged Media point of view and enter the marketplace in a way that's globally relevant, reflects current patterns, and harmonizes seamlessly across platforms and regions with finesse. The agency plans on further expansion throughout 2021-2022 and will partner with the other Havas Group specialized PR assets where needed to address client needs.

About Red Havas

Red Havas is part of the Havas PR Global Collective, the PR and communications arm of the Havas Group that comprises approximately 40 agencies around the world and more than 1,300 employees. Red Havas' strategic "Merged Media" model brings together traditional and digital publishing, content, social media and data within a single infrastructure. For further information, please visit: www.redhavas.com.

About Havas Group

Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in more than 100 countries. Havas Group is committed to being the world's best company at creating meaningful connections between people and brands through creativity, media and innovation. Based on a client-centric model across media and creative, Havas Group is the most integrated company in its sector. We operate with three business units (creative, media and health & wellness) within our Havas Villages all over the world where teams share the same premises, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients. #makingbrandsmeaningful. Further information about Havas Group is available on the company's website: havasgroup.com.

