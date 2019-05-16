Havas Group Reimagines PR Group With Launch of Red Havas

PARIS, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As creative and media agencies face a near-daily redefinition of their identities and scopes of work in the modern media landscape, public relations agencies in particular are being completely reconstructed. How can PR companies provide impeccable service that moves at the pace of today's lighting-speed multimedia landscape? The agencies that comprise Red Havas are employing a strategic model called "Merged Media" that replicates the convergence of media consumption—blending traditional and digital publishing, content, social media and data in a way that it believes defines the future of PR as a category.

Based on the success of this model to date, Havas Group announced earlier today that it has rebranded a number of its award-winning PR and social agencies under a new name, Red Havas, to drive the agencies' shared Merged Media strategy to new heights and across new continents.

Effective immediately, Havas PR North America, with offices in New York City, New England, Phoenix and Pittsburgh, and Asia Pacific-based Red Agency, with offices in Australia, Singapore and the Philippines, will all carry the new brand, which encompasses earned, social, experiential and content capabilities. In addition, Red Havas has opened a new office in London and rebranded its Havas PR offices in Manchester and Edinburgh, as well as Havas PR Vietnam and Jakarta. The new brand has expansion plans to Japan and South America within 18-24 months.

The rebranding coincides with major investments into data, content and bespoke insight tools, which will include listening and predictive analytics platforms that will layer in a foretelling media capability not seen before within the industry.

"The guiding light of PR has always been to integrate brands' or organizations' stories into the daily conversations of the media ecosystem," says James Wright, global chairman of the Havas PR Global Collective and global CEO of Red Havas. "PR is one of the most powerful tools that brands can use to connect to audiences, but it's essential that it integrates seamlessly across content types and sources and operates at the pace, and in the ways, of today's consumer. With content, social and predictive data at the core, we've built a model that merges all of the various media sources and essentially redefines the PR capability entirely."

Yannick Bollore, CEO and Chairman of Havas Group, said: "Red Havas is a new, transformational and unmatched micro-agency network that will help redefine PR and its value to clients. Along with the power of Havas Group and the world-class entertainment capabilities we have within Vivendi, the proposition of Merged Media becomes very interesting. We have big ambitions to develop and invest in this further."

Wright concludes: "Whilst PR has always owned the earned and will continue to, now we must earn the owned in the Merged Media world. That is the ambition of Red Havas."

Some background on the two groups:

With hundreds of honors for its client campaigns, creativity, CSR efforts, staff and much more, Havas PR North America is among the most decorated PR groups in the U.S. It is known for leveraging trendspotting to ensure that its clients aren't just in the news but that they are the news.

In recent years, Red Agency Australia has become the biggest agency in its market, winning more than 150 awards across international, regional and domestic award shows, including Cannes Lions, Spikes Asia and PRWeek Awards. It opened in Singapore in 2016 and in Manila in 2018.

Red Havas is part of the Havas PR Global Collective, the PR and communications arm of the Havas Group that comprises approximately 40 agencies around the world and more than 1,300 employees. At this stage, there are no plans to rebrand other Havas-owned PR agencies such as Havas Formula, Plead or Maitland which is a member of the AMO Network.

About Red Havas

Red Havas is part of the Global Havas PR Global Collective and has offices in Australia (Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney), Indonesia (Jakarta), Philippines (Manila), Singapore, United Kingdom (London, Manchester and Edinburgh), United States (Pittsburgh, Phoenix, New England and New York City) and Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City).

For further information, please visit: www.redhavas.com.

About Havas Group

Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups. Founded in 1835 in Paris, the Group employs 20,000 people in more than 100 countries and operates through its three business units covering all communication activities. Havas Group integrated Vivendi in December 2017. Havas Group's mission is to make a meaningful difference to brands, to businesses and to people. To better anticipate client needs, Havas has adopted a fully integrated model through its 60 Havas Villages around the world. In these Villages, creative, media and healthcare & wellness teams work together, ensuring agility and a seamless experience for clients. Further information about Havas Group is available on the company's website: havasgroup.com

