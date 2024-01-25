Havas Health & You Appoints Afshan Rizvi Hussain as Global Rare Disease Lead

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Havas Health & You (HH&Y), the premier healthcare marketing and communications agency, announced today that Afshan Rizvi Hussain has been appointed Managing Director, Global Rare Disease Lead, for the network. In this newly created role, Afshan will drive the Havas Health & You approach to deepen connections with rare disease communities and engage with our network clients to optimize rare disease commercialization efforts.

This role also marks a return to Havas for Afshan, after a decade developing her expertise in the niche space via various leadership positions at Avalere Health, FCBCURE, Klick Health, and Cline Davis & Mann.

As a leader in the specialized rare disease sector, Havas affirms with this appointment their commitment to continued growth and innovation.

"Afshan has dedicated her career to developing a very robust understanding of rare disease communities and shining a light on underrepresented communities," said Daniel Rubin, Group President North America, Havas Health & You. He added, "Her passion for rare diseases demonstrates her unwavering commitment to serving others and will undoubtedly help our clients create more impactful work. I am thrilled to welcome her back as a part of our leadership team."

Afshan joins Havas most recently from Avalere Health, where she integrated, built, and led the rare disease-focused agency. From overseeing inclusive and accessible disease education in IgA nephropathy, to spearheading the franchise strategy to co-position a portfolio of treatments in PAH, Afshan has successfully driven double-digit business growth, rare disease awareness, and award-winning campaign performance for the brands and communities she serves.

"Over the past decade, I have focused my career on serving the underserved. Together with our clients and the vast and integrated resources of Havas, we can truly enhance health outcomes and patients' lives," said Afshan. "My goal with this role is to make a meaningful difference within the rare disease community; to help them feel more empowered and to be able to effectively support them with the work that we do."

Outside of her professional role, Afshan devotes her knowledge and time to mentoring others and is also an industry thought leader, participating in the Forbes Business Council, Harvard Business Review Advisory Council, and CHIEF member. She is the founder of The Rabab Foundation, a nonprofit organization committed to fostering health literacy in underdeveloped minority communities. Through this foundation, she speaks to underserved youth to help them get exposure to nontraditional healthcare career paths like her own.

Her agile leadership, commitment to Havas' core values, and comprehensive understanding of what it takes to effectively resonate with underserved communities will further strengthen the network's capabilities.

