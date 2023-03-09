Havas Health & You Launches Dynamic Value and Access Consultancy, Archipelago

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The success of life sciences brands depends on their ability to navigate complexities around value, access, pricing, and reimbursement. To help clients solve for these issues, Havas Health & You publicly announced the launch of its first standalone value and access consultancy, Archipelago. This global offering has an established team and is led by Managing Partner, Michael Pill. Archipelago works with life sciences clients to optimize market access solutions, helping patients live healthier lives.

The expert team at Archipelago offers a breadth of experience in payer, manufacturer, agency, consulting, and clinical practice settings, and across a range of therapeutic areas and acquisition models, including chronic, small molecule, buy-and-bill, gene, orphan, and digital health. With this extensive know-how, Archipelago has already completed over 50 value and access strategy engagements for early- to late-stage brands, including customer and market segmentation, pricing and contracting scenario evaluation, stakeholder journey optimization, and product acquisition pathways.

"Standing at the intersection of the wants and needs of providers, patients, and payers is a dynamic access and reimbursement environment that will significantly impact the success of a brand," said Michael Pill, Managing Partner of Archipelago. "Archipelago leverages unique expertise to provide clients with actionable strategies that create value, address barriers to access, and improve the human condition by getting appropriate patients on the therapeutic interventions they need to live a healthier life."

"As a business that services clients across issue areas at a global scale, it's critical that we both understand and are able to solve complex market and brand problems effectively and efficiently," said Donna Murphy, CEO of Havas Creative Group + HH&Y. "Archipelago has the experience and expertise to service brands and meet these challenges, and I'm excited to work closely with them to bring their capabilities to as many of our brands as possible."

Archipelago is a global division of Havas Gemini, the value and access center of excellence for HH&Y, dedicated to developing integrated and actionable solutions across payer marketing, patient support services, and reimbursement. The launch of Archipelago is one of a series of recent moves HH&Y has made to broaden its reach across capabilities, including partnering with H/Advisors to launch healthcare public affairs offering H/Advisors Public Affairs.

