Havas Health & You Named One of Fortune's Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ in 2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® and Fortune have honored Havas Health & You as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™. This is the company's first time being named to this prestigious list. Earning a spot means that Havas Health & You is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing award is based on analysis of survey responses from more than over 9,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry. In that survey, 80% of Havas Health & You employees said the company is a great place to work – a number that is 23 points higher than the average U.S. company.

"We understand that at the core of the success of our business is our people, and we are truly blessed to have such a dedicated and empathetic global workforce. Their innovative spirit and continued determination bring our shared mission of Human Purpose to life in partnership with our wonderful clients," said Donna Murphy, CEO of Havas Creative and Havas Health & You. "Our employees are our pride, joy, and most important asset, and we're honored that they've recognized our commitment to them and their future with this accolade."

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"These companies have adapted to the challenges of an ever-changing workplace by their commitment to inclusive, high-trust cultures where employees are treated as human beings first and foremost," says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing."

For more information about Havas Health & You, visit www.havashealthandyou.com . For more information about Great Place to Work, visit www.greatplacetowork.com .

About Havas Health & You

Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Red Havas and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. The network's approach is centered around Human Purpose and has the talent, tenacity, and technology that health companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com .

About the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing ™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing ™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over 9,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work® Trust Index™ survey . Great Place to Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America's largest ongoing annual workforce study, based on over 1 million survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million employees, this year alone. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE Havas Health & You